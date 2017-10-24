UFU launches charity calendar for anniversary

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is pleased to announce the launch of its 2018 charity calendar, which has been produced to help mark the 100th anniversary of the organisation.

At least £5 from each calendar sold will go towards helping the UFU reach its goal to raise £100,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

UFU president Barclay Bell says the photos in the calendar were taken by and voted for by members.

He added: “It is very much reflective of rural life in Northern Ireland. This is the same community that the Air Ambulance serves by making it quicker and easier to get emergency medical help to rural areas. This is one of the many reasons we are proud to support Air Ambulance NI in our centenary year.”

Kerry Anderson, Air Ambulance NI Head of Fundraising said: “We are so grateful to Ulster Farmers’ Union for all of their support. The Air Ambulance NI service, which is a charity, has been tasked no less than 75 times since our first incident in July; and a number of these have been farming related.

“Each day we need to raise £5,500 to keep the helicopter flying so the funds raised through this partnership will go a long way to help local people.”

Calendars are available to buy in local group offices, at UFU events and also online www.ufuni.org. The calendar is priced at £10 with at least £5 from each calendar sale going to the Air Ambulance NI.