UFU pays tribute to Gerald Erwin

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has paid tribute to its former Seeds and Cereals chairman Gerald Erwin saying his sudden and untimely death was a great loss to both the organisation and the wider farming community.

UFU president Barclay Bell said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Gerald. I had the honour of knowing Gerald and working with him for many years. He was a committed UFU member, actively involved in the seeds and cereals policy committee and a willing and able volunteer and advocate for his fellow farmers.”

Mr Erwin was a member of the UFU South Antrim group and his wife, Patricia, is a policy officer at the UFU’s headquarters.

“Gerald was a well known farmer and businessman and we have had many phone calls from members expressing their sadness and offering condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with Patricia and the wider family circule at this very difficult time,” said Mr Bell.