UFU raises funds for Rural Support

Ulster Farmers’ Union, president, Barclay Bell says he is delighted that £3000 was raised for Rural Support at the UFU’s Annual Dinner in the Slieve Donard, County Down.

He added: “I would like to thank everyone involved for their kind donations and for showing their support to a charity that helps the rural community in so many different ways. This organisation is available seven days a week and the support they provide to the industry is invaluable.”

Rural Support is an industry-driven charity, formed back in 2002 to help deal with financial and emotional fallout from the foot and mouth epidemic.

Since then it has been providing help and support to farmers and rural dwellers through a confidential helpline and signposting service. It has a team of trained volunteers who listen and assist with issues such as financial problems, physical and mental health, emotional distress, succession and red tape.

Rural Support chief executive, Jude McCann, added: “We are extremely grateful to the UFU for their continued support. As a small independent charity all donations are welcome and they help ensure the continued work of Rural Support.

“We would also encourage any farm family experiencing difficulties to contact our helpline, 0845 606 7 607, and avail of our support services. Our key message is that - it’s okay to ask for help.”