UFU welcomes decision on MOT proposals for tractors

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed confirmation from the Department for Infrastructure that tractors will not be subject to MOT tests.

The UFU had raised concerns over reports that Fastrac type tractors, often used by contractors, would face MOTs if they were used at all on public roads.

Deputy president, Ivor Ferguson, said that in response to these worries being highlighted by farmers and contractors the department had confirmed MOTs would not be necessary for agricultural or horticultural vehicles working within 15 miles of their operating base.

“This is welcome, since the last thing farmers needed was the hassle, cost and time of having to get an MOT. This would have driven up contractor costs, which would have been a burden for all farmers,” said Mr Ferguson.

He added that the only tractors that might need MOTs would be those used for commercial purposes outside agriculture.