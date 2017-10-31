UK Sires Direct expands UK service

UK Sires Direct is the new marketing arm of UK Sire Services, the south Devon-based company founded in 2001 and the largest fully independent EU-licensed bull stud and semen store in the UK.

The decision to expand was based on the principle of adding further top-class service to UK farmers and breeders by offering semen from British-bred bulls and the very best imported genetics, including very reasonably priced sexed semen.

With semen from almost 50 breeds in their store, UK Sires Direct pride themselves that they can find the sires to meet the needs of all dairy systems. Currently available to cattle breeders in Northern Ireland is semen from both proven and genomic Holsteins, proven British Friesians and Fleckviehs.

Included in this selection is Stanton Motivator, ranked at number 5 by Holstein UK for Type Merit among all the genomic Holsteins available. Also available are both sexed and conventional semen from Ladys-Manor PL Shamrock, the proven sire from the USA with over 20,000 milking daughters in his proof who is renowned for breeding medium sized daughters that last.

British Friesians are represented by two well-proven sires in Lismulligan Mufasa and Nerewater Launcher, whilst recent demand for the Fleckvieh breed has seen the importation of two breed-leading sires from Germany, Impression and Iserda.

The UK Sires Direct team consists of Director Rob Wills Head of Sales Megan Povey and Simon Gee, formerly of Holstein UK. If you would like to discuss the sires available; contact Megan on 01458 555551 or email her at megan.povey@uksiresdirect.com