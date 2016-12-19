Ulster Rugby gets festive with ‘fresh’ new sponsor

Ulster Rugby players get into the festive spirit, as it is revealed that one of Northern Ireland’s premier fresh produce and foodservice suppliers – the North Down Group - will be the official supplier of fruit and vegetables to Ulster Rugby.

As a partner to one of Ireland’s leading rugby teams, the North Down Group will continue to ensure that Ulster Rugby players benefit from the freshest fruit and vegetables available to meet their nutrition requirements.

This year, topping the players’ Christmas list will be almost 5,000 bananas, 2,000 avocadoes and over 800kg of raspberries and blueberries which will be consumed throughout the 2016/17 season.