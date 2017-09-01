Unique dual-active wormer reclassified

The newest sheep wormer on the market, Startect®, has been reclassified as a Prescription Only Medicine – Veterinary Surgeon, Pharmacist, SQP product (POM VPS) from a Prescription Only Medicine – Veterinary product (POM V) by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate.

From 24 August, Startect, which is manufactured by Zoetis, can be prescribed through agricultural merchants who employ pharmacists or suitably qualified persons (SQPs), as well as vets.

Temporary supply issues of Startect in Europe, mean farmers wishing to utilise the product, can do so with the help of their vet, who can import it under licence.

Startect is the only dual-active wormer on the UK market and is of major benefit to farmers in the fight against resistant worm populations.

It is the only wormer to contain two active ingredients from two different wormer groups and is more effective when compared to a wormer containing the constituents as a single active.

With both products active against roundworms, they have a higher efficacy compared to the constituents as a single active wormer, explained Zoetis vet Dr. Dave Armstrong.

“The benefits over a single active are vast because it not only kills worms resistant to other products, but used routinely, as part of a parasite control plan, can help delay wormer resistance. This will help protect your flock from drench failure now and into the future,” he said.