Unique opportunity to purchase a fishery and caravan park

Fenn Wright, the leading specialist in the sale of water related properties, is pleased to offer for sale Oasis Lakes. The site is located in the popular seaside village of North Somercotes, just 10 miles of Louth and 40 miles of Lincoln.

With a guide price of £785,000, Oasis Lakes comprises of three well stocked coarse fishing lakes, facilities building including three bedroom accommodation, tackle shop, café, toilets and showers, together with two bedroom static caravan and 27 pitch touring site. The overall property extends across 9 acres (3.6ha) having been excavated during the 1930s for sand and gravel.

Oasis Lakes is located in the popular seaside village of North Somercotes, just 10 miles of Louth and 40 miles of Lincoln is on the market with Fenn Wright with a guide price of �785,000

The fishery comprises of three established lakes, with the largest lake extending to 1.8 acres (0.7ha) stocked with a large head of double figure carp up to 38lb, tench up to 10lbs, grass carp up to 18lb and catfish as well as large shoals of bream and roach. The Roadside Lake is suitable for club matches, extending to 1.4 acres (0.5ha) and stocked with carp up to 26lb, ghost carp up to 23lb, silver fish, bream, tench and F1 carp. The smallest of the lakes extends to 0.8 acres (0.3ha) and is stocked with carp up to 20lb, ghost carp up to 20lb, F1 carp, tench, roach, rudd, perch and chub.

The caravan site, located in the middle of Oasis Lakes in a secluded area, benefits from a fresh water supply and a chemical disposal point. There are 27 seasonal and touring pitches, spread over two fields, and toilet, shower and utility facilities are located in the main principal building.

Near the entrance to the site, is a two bedroom Granada Static Caravan, rented out between 1st April and 31st October. Planning Permission for a second static caravan has been granted, but hasn’t been installed. There is the potential for either additional touring pitches or camping pods subject to the necessary planning consents.

Oasis Lakes also provides a café that sits 30 covers and possesses a fully fitted and equipped commercial kitchen providing hot and cold food and drinks. A workshop and a fully fitted and stocked tackle shop, selling a range of tackle and bait can also be found on the site.

The facilities building also provides owner accommodation and comprises of an open plan lounge, dining area and kitchen that has access to a large balcony overlooking a small ornamental pond with further views across to one of the large lakes. There are also three double bedrooms, a double shower ensuite and family bathroom.

Oasis Lakes benefits from an extremely good location, drawing holiday makers from the Midlands and surrounding areas, and in this year ending in March 2017 has turned over in excess of £93,000.