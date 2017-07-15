Up for grabs – Your chance to name a beer

Multi-award winning Browns Bonds Hill Group chef patron Ian Orr and Northbound Brewery owner David Rogers have joined forces to create a new beer but there’s one missing ingredient – its name.

This specially crafted beer is a refreshing lager that is a perfect accompaniment to food.

Made with Irish malt and Bohemian hops, it is Vegan friendly and will be available in Browns Bonds Hill and at Browns In Town.

Ian Orr, Browns Bonds Hill Group, said: “This is a real first for Browns. We’ve collaborated with the guys at Northbound to create a really unique tasting beer so we want to involve the community in helping us give our new beer a unique name.”

Suggestions for the name of the new Browns beer should be emailed to eat@brownsrestaurant.com by July 31st.

The winning name will be unveiled by Ian Orr live on social media on August 1st and will be used on all labelling associated with the beer.

The winning entrant will be invited to taste the Browns beer and enjoy a meal for two in Browns In Town before taking home a crate of their uniquely named Browns beer.