Upcoming pigeon events planned

The NIPA Ladies night was held on Friday, 10th November in the Templeton Hotel.

Chief guest Mr Eugene Fitzgerald, from Dublin, presented the prizes, assisted by NIPA President Mr Robert Reid and NIPA Chairman Mr Ken Wilkinson.

I have included a few pictures from this year’s event in this week’s issue with more to follow in the coming weeks issues. I would like to congratulate all this year’s award winners.

TOP NATIONAL WINNING LOFT

In the coming weeks this season’s NIPA Yearling Cocks National winners, D & J Campbell, Eastway, will offer to the fancy a top selection of their multi award winning family.

Remember they also topped the NIPA from Talbenny this season. Davy has not been in the best of form in recent months and must drastically reduce his stock, due to health reasons. A fantastic draft of top winning bloodlines, winning at the highest level of competition will be on offer.

Included in sale are multiple winners and prizewinners including “Champion Jacko” (winner 3 x 1st Sects) plus two cocks that are both double section winners plus many more top lots. More information in next week’s issue.

DOAGH & DIST - BALLYCLARE & DIST

This year the above clubs are having a select online auction of 2018 youngsters, kindly gifted to the clubs, prior to their annual presentation night on Friday 17th November.

The highest price online will be the opening bid on the night of the presentation. All lots on offer can be viewed by logging on to www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions.

A top selection on offer by the club’s leading winners. Take a look! All lots will be listed by Friday, 10th November and the bidding will close at midnight on Thursday 16th November.

KEEP THEM HEALTHY

Keep Them Healthy - Ask the Expert - Fundraising/Charity Night to be held on Thursday 23rd November at Larne & Dist HPS at 8pm.

Supper will be served. Admission by ticket - £10 - Plus a star studded auction of some of the finest winning bloodlines gifted by top racing/breeding lofts.

There is only a small select draft on offer. All birds will be listed on the Pigeon Craic website. All proceeds to charity - www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions.

Mr Armand Scheers is back once again to offer his professional advice on how to keep your pigeons healthy during the moulting, breeding and racing seasons. His expertise is greatly appreciated within the pigeon fraternity and we are fortunate in acquiring Mr Scheers for this event. He shall also be examining some pigeons during his talk and displaying the appropriate health problems on a visual screen. Interested? If so call 07737275820.

A full list of the birds on offer will be in next week’s issue or log on the the Pigeon Craic website at the weekend - www.pigeoncraic.com or www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

OBITUARY

It is with sincere sadness that I report the passing of Mr Robert Graham, Ballymena, on Monday evening.

Robert was a former member of Ballymena & Dist HPS and is the father of top channel racer Martin Graham.

Sincere condolences to Martin and the entire Graham family circle at this sad time.