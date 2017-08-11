Uppermill herd to host youth event

The National Beef Shorthorn Society annual event is to be hosted by James Porter of the Uppermill Herd, Gill Hall, Dromore County Down on Saturday 12th August.

New and young members of the society are registered to attend the workshop day starting at 9.00am. Workshops include clipping, stock judging classifying breed type, discussions on EBV’s Health Status/breed genetics and ring craft. The end of the day will include a farm tour of Gill Hall followed by a social meal hosted by Uppermill.

The Uppermill herd is without doubt one of the most famous in the UK and Ireland with a long standing reputation for producing tremendous beef shorthorn cattle.

They have won the Mohar Trophy on more than one occasion for winning the most show points with his team of cattle.

The Uppermill herd have had a super show season in 2017 collecting Supreme Champion at Balmoral, and Reserve Champion at the Highland Show.

Following on from this on the Sunday morning delegates will travel to Antrim Estate, Glenarm for a farm visit. This day’s activities commence with a presentation from Orla Kelly, winner of the Beef Student of the Year Award.

This is an ideal opportunity to view the Morrison’s Beef Shorthorn Suckler Herd of the Year Award 2012 managed by Bryan Wilson, who was praised for his attention to detail management and maximising the marketing of Beef Shorthorn produce from the unit’s 100 cow organic herd.

The day will finish at lunchtime and those wishing to can head for the Tea Room if you wish to for lunch before heading home.