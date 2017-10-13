US based ST genetics in Cogent deal

Worldwide livestock reproduction and bovine technology business ST genetics of Texas has become the majority shareholder in the UK’s largest bull stud Cogent Breeding Ltd.

Cogent will provide ST with a strong platform in the UK and Europe providing new routes to market and a creating a powerhouse of industry knowledge, technology and resources.

In turn, ST genetics will provide significant benefits to Cogent, in particular: world class bull power including the number one PLI bull in the UK; new generation sexed semen machines and processes; genomic testing and mating programmes and access to new and innovative bovine reproduction technology.

Juan Moreno, CEO of ST genetics, said: “We are delighted to announce that ST genetics has become the majority owner of Cogent. ST will now have access to new routes to market in the UK and Europe and greater understanding of them. For Cogent, ST’s resources mean it will become a global leader in the industry and deliver a truly enhanced offering to clients.”

ST is no stranger to Cogent. It has a longstanding relationship as Cogent pioneered the commercialisation of sexed semen and was the first licensee of ST’s sexing technology.

Whilst there is a change in ownership, Cogent will continue to operate as a separate business maintaining its own proud identity, brand and culture.

Mark Roach, Managing Director of Cogent, who will continue in the role, said: “This exciting development with ST genetics, one of the market’s leading players, will enhance Cogent’s customer offering; founded on its strong brand, expertise and customer service with the integration of top quality genetics, technology and global reach.

“This is a very exciting and significant development in the future of the business which will help us fulfil our vision ‘to be a world leader in the improvement of dairy and beef genetics’.”