Valentine gets her roses at Balmoral

Drew Hyslop had the difficult task of judging some of the best commercial cattle Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland had to offer, with record numbers of heifers entered at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Red ticket winner in the lightweight heifer class went to JCB commercials from Newtownards. Medium weight class winner was Gareth Small from Kilkeel.

Keith Williamson was on the top spot for the heavyweight heifer class with his Limousin heifer “Valentine”.

Moving on to the steers it was JCB Commercials in the winning seat again with their Limousin steer ‘Hunk’. This steer went on to be Male Champion. Following up in reserve was the Gubbins family who travelled up from the Republic of Ireland to compete at the grand stage of Balmoral.

Drew hadn’t his job finished yet with the female championship to be finalized.

Female champion went to the Limousin heifer from Keith Williamson and followed up with second place was a heavyweight heifer from Gareth Small. This was the way it went to the championship with these two heifers going all the way to claim champion and reserve spots of Balmoral 2017.

There was a great crowd of the public standing around the ring on Thursday morning watching the commercial class.

Congratulations to all prize winners and to the exhibitors for bringing out their stock to such a high standard.

Club members are reminded to be in with a chance to be show animal of the year you have to be a fully paid member of the club.

For any more information contact the club chairman Robert Simpson on 07929 759 229.

Results

Lightweight Heifer: 1st, JCB Commercials; 2nd, Mr Donal Moloney; 3rd, Mr Richard Powell.

Mediumweight Heifer: 1st, Strathearn Livestock; 2nd, Mr Keith Williamson; 3rd, R&L Workman.

Heavyweight Heifer: 1st, Mr Keith Williamson; 2nd, Strathearn Livestock; 3rd, Mr Andrew Rea.

Steer: 1st, JCB Commercials; 2nd, Mr Billy Gubbins.

Native Champion: D&R Simpson.

Pairs Champion: Mr Robert Millar.