Victims of domestic abuse are urged to speak out

Domestic violence isn’t just a problem in towns and urban settings.

That’s the message from Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership and local police who are reminding abuse victims that they can take steps to make 2017 a better year.

PCSP Chairman William King said: “We know that police respond to a significant number of reports of domestic abuse every day however we also know that many incidents go unreported. By re-launching our ‘Walking on Eggshells’ campaign we want to raise awareness around what domestic abuse is and what steps victims can take to make it stop.

“Very often people who are being abused feel isolated and this issue is even greater for those living in rural areas. Those affected feel vulnerable and frightened and don’t know where to turn. Through the campaign we are encouraging all victims to come forward and report the matter to the police. Speak out to stop it.”

There are dedicated domestic abuse officers across Northern Ireland to ensure that all domestic abuse crimes are investigated, as well as providing support and information to victims about police procedures and legal proceedings.

Domestic abuse cannot be dealt with solely by the police and it is important that the partnership work continues in order to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and explore ways in which we can all make our communities safer.

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.

The PCSP and police should strongly encourage anyone suffering from domestic abuse to contact their local police on the non-emergency 101 or in an emergency always call 999.​

The PSNI has a dedicated page on their website with all the information that people may need if they are a victim of domestic abuse https://www.psni.police.uk/speakout