Video: Highlight’s from Saturday’s Balmoral Show

The Balmoral showgrounds were buzzing on Saturday as thousands of visitors flocked to the first ever Saturday event for the RUAS.

Amongst the visitors was Prime Minister Theresa May who stopped off at the WI Pavilion.

Prime Minister Theresa May pictured during a visit to Balmoral Show on Saturday May 14 2017.

