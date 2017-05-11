Video: Highlights from day one at Balmoral Show

Check out our video of highlights from the first day at Balmoral Show.

The weather has been kind and the crowds have flocked through the gates in their thousands.

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th May 2017-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Caoimhe Brady aged 2 from Donaghmore surrounded by a CAT Track Type Tractor weighing 21,715 kg, during Day One, Balmoral Show 2017, in partnership with Ulster Bank, at Balmoral Park. Picture by Brian Little / PressEye

Day two promises even more fun at Balmoral Park.