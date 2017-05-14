Video: Highlights from day three of Balmoral Show

There were two special visitors at Friday’s Balmoral Show.
The Duke of Wessex (Prince Edward) toured the showgrounds during the day, while Countryfile’s Adam Henson was on hand at the ABP stand.
See these highlights from Friday’s event.
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
There were two special visitors at Friday’s Balmoral Show.
The Duke of Wessex (Prince Edward) toured the showgrounds during the day, while Countryfile’s Adam Henson was on hand at the ABP stand.
See these highlights from Friday’s event.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Farming Life means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.