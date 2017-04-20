Video: Sheep rescued from cliff after being chased by a dog

RSPCA Cymru is reminding dog walkers to keep their dogs on the lead at all times when near farm animals, after a dog chased a sheep down a cliff in Pembrokeshire.

The sheep was rescued by RSPCA Inspectors Suzy Hannaby, Alan Barnes, Keith Hogben, Gemma Cooper, Selina Chan and Animal Welfare Officer Andrew Harris, who are trained in cliff rope rescues and was returned to the flock uninjured.

The dramatic rescue took place on cliffs near Abereiddy, Pembrokeshire was captured on camera and involved two members of the team abseiling down the cliffs, capturing the sheep and then abseiling further down to the beach below.

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Andrew Harris, who lead the rescue, said: “Thankfully the sheep in this incident was uninjured and even gave us a little ‘bah’ as we released them back into the flock.

“However, it could have been much worse for the sheep and the dog that chased it over the cliff edge. As the weather gets warmer and more people walk their dogs in the countryside, we urge people to take care around farm animals and ensure that their dog is kept on the lead at all times when in or near fields containing livestock.

“On this occasion both animals live to bark and bah their stories but it could have been completely different.”