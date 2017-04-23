Volac show championship 2017 launched

As lambing season comes to an end and the evenings start to stretch the NI Texel Club is beginning to prepare for this year’s summer show season.

A regular sponsor of one of the Northern Ireland Texel Breeder’s prestigious member awards for the most points gained at the summer shows is Alastair Sampson, Volac Ireland.

The club wishes to express their thanks again to Alastair and Volac Ireland who have kindly agreed to sponsor this year’s Northern Ireland Texel Breeder’s Club Show Flock Competition.

A regular event within the club’s calendar, the competition runs throughout the Show Season, beginning with Ballymena Show on Saturday 27th May. Points may be gained in the Texel Classes at all shows throughout the summer towards the envied title ‘The Volac Texel Show Flock of the Year’ which will be announced at the annual dinner and awards ceremony in the Adair Arms, Ballymena on the 25th November 2017.

The six special show championship prizes will be awarded at the following shows in 2017 and for a schedule please telephone the individual show secretary:

Ram Lamb Championship - Armagh Show - Sec: Flo McCall, info@armaghshow.com, Tel: 028 3752 2333

Shearling Ram Championship - Ballymoney Show - Sec: Anne McLaughlin, secretary@ballymoneyshow.org , Tel: 07713519928

Shearling Ewe Champion - Londonderry & Limavady Show - Sec: Jen Mark, Jen453@btinternet.com, Tel: 07739151693

Aged Ewe Champion - Omagh Show - Sec: Edwin Cartwright, info@tyronefarmingsociety.co.uk, Tel: 028 8224 2500.

Ewe Lamb Champion - Fermanagh Show - Sec: Ann Orr, secretary@fermanaghcountyshow.com, Tel: 028 6632 2509

Senior Ram Championship - Saintfield Show - Sec: Laura Meharry, secretary@saintfieldshow.co.uk, Tel: 07821588390

Points for the overall show flock will be gained at these shows as well as Ballymena, Lurgan, Newry, Castlewellan, Antrim and Clogher.

For further details of the competition members can contact the club secretary Martin Warnock on 07791679112.