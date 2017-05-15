Warning issued to farmers after attempted theft of cattle

Farmers in Mid Ulster are being urged to remain vigilant after the attempted theft of cattle in the Clogher area on Sunday

Police say the incident took place at approximately 9.00pm last night (Sunday 14th May).

Chief Inspector Roy Robinson said pointed out that many farms, by their nature, are in isolated areas and therefore it is important that people who live in rural locations work together to make the countryside safer for everyone.

He added: “Reporting promptly to the police any activity that raises your suspicions is a good way to get things started and will help to deter criminals and reduce crime in your area.

“It could be an unusual vehicle seen parked or travelling on a road in the area, or someone calling and asking for directions. Remember that these could well be criminals checking out what’s on offer, what vehicles they will need to transport the livestock or machinery they intend to steal, and the level of farm security.

“Criminals are always on the lookout for valuable items that they can easily re-sell. Quads, trailers and other items of farm machinery should therefore be kept locked away in garages or outbuildings, when not in use. And, for added security, people should consider locking gates, using British Standard closed shackled padlocks, at yards and on laneways to prevent unauthorised vehicle access,” the Chief Inspector added.

“Preventing crime and being switched on to crime prevention will help to protect your property. Don’t make life easy for the criminals. Putting frequently used machines away and locking up sheds and outbuildings may seem like a chore you can do without, but it won’t be as inconvenient as having an important and valuable piece of equipment or cattle stolen.

“Anyone who would like further crime prevention advice on this or any other subject is asked to contact their local crime prevention officer on the non-emergency number 101.”