WATCH: Ulster Rugby stars bring smiles (and ice-cream) to kids at Mencap centre

With the arrival of sunshine and blue skies, Dale Farm recently recruited three new ice-cream men in the shape of Ulster Rugby players Tommy Bowe, Darren Cave and Marcell Coetzee to make a surprise delivery to the Mencap Children’s Centre.

Players joined children for ice-cream and lollies in the garden of the £4.6m facility, which was purpose-built for the learning disability charity.

Tommy Bowe, joins Trinity (3) from Lisburn in the garden of the Mencap Childrens Centre for a Dale Farm ice-cream

Over 52 children, aged 2-3 years old, with a learning disability, autism and complex needs attend the centre every week. The special delivery was a welcome treat for all the children attending the centre on the day.

The Mencap Children’s Centre works in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.