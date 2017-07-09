Watering can helps student grow richer

A decorative copper watering can has helped art student Ellen Nesbitt grow richer.

The second year Belfast School of Art student, who is specialising in Silversmithing and Jewellery, has won £200 and had her design turned into a trophy for the City of Belfast Rose Trials.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) sponsors the competition for students attending the School of Fine and Applied Arts of the Ulster University.

Presenting the award, DAERA Permanent Secretary Noel Lavery said: “I am very impressed with how Ellen has managed to turn one of the most common gardening tools into such a stunning copper trophy. Not only has she managed to engrave roses onto the base of the piece, but very cleverly designed the nozzle with the DAERA logo.

“Her design really captured the spirit of the rose and is an excellent trophy for next month’s Rose Trials,” he added.

Ellen, who is studying for a BA Honours in Contemporary Applied Arts, said she was inspired by her own family’s love of gardening.

“I always see the watering can about the garden and thought it would be a perfect design for the competition. The can itself is copper plated. The watering holes on the nozzle are in the shape of the DAERA logo so both practical and appropriate,” she said.

The watering can trophy will now be presented by DAERA for the best cluster flowered (floribunda, climbing, miniature or shrub) rose variety at the City of Belfast Rose Trials this month.