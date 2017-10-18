Welsh shearers set record

Flying the flag for Welsh farming, two exceptional Welsh blade shearers, Gareth Pennant Owen and Clive Hamer, have become champions by setting the British record for the ‘Nine hour two stand blade shearing on lambs’.

Starting at 5am on Saturday, 30th September at Fernhill Farm, Somerset the record attempt was supported by the British Wool Board.

Between them, they sheared 397 lambs with an average of 44 per hour.

Gareth has also added to this success by gaining the single blade title, shearing a total of 202 himself.

Both Gareth and Clive are active members of the Royal Welsh Shearing Committee, as well as competing in shearing competitions on a regular basis.

A sheep farmer from the Snowdonia National Park, Gareth started his passion for blade shearing at the age of fifteen and has competed for Wales and sheared around the world.

While Clive is a farmer in the Elan Valley, Rhayader area and shears commercially here in the UK and New Zealand.

Former Welsh Shearing and Woolhandling Team manager, Martyn David, congratulated both men on their achievement.

He said: “Witnessing Gareth and Clive become champions was fantastic. It puts them up amongst the very best shearers in the world.

“All of Wales are very proud of what you have done for blade shearing both in Wales and the UK.”

Steve Meredith, Chair of the Society’s Shearing Committee, added: “On behalf of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, we would like to say a huge congratulations to Gareth and Clive.

“Wool production plays a vital role in the Welsh agriculture industry and we have witnessed an increase in popularity in traditional blade shearing in recent years.

“Gareth and Clive have not only set a record, but have also set a new standard to which others can aspire to reach.”