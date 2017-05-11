Westmeath farmer named milk supplier of the year by Aurivo

The 10th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards recognised the standard of excellence in dairy farming by Aurivo suppliers in the region.

The awards highlight the dedication and commitment of Aurivo milk suppliers for their milk production in 2016.

Eight Aurivo milk suppliers were acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the awards ceremony held at the Radisson Hotel Sligo.

The top award, Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, was won by Westmeath farmer David Boland.

David milks a herd of 130 Holstein Friesian cows on his 90 hectare farm in Moate. David, along with his sons Niall and Colin, is committed to quality when it comes to milk and credits their low TBC of 5 to hot washing the milking machine once a day and descaling once a week.

David is a former recipient of the lowest TBC award in 2013 and has maintained this level of excellence. The farm is certified by Bord Bia’s Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme.

Category award winners included:

Lowest TBC Manufacturing Milk & Milk Supplier of the Year: David Boland, Moate, Co Westmeath

Lowest annual average SCC: Ger Brennan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Highest average milk solids with TBC<50 and SCC <250: Pat Murray, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

Lowest TBC manufacturing milk: Seán Lynch, Moville, Co Donegal

Best New Entrant: Andrew V McNamee, Convoy, Co Donegal

Best supplier in SDAS: Tony McCormack, Longford

Best Northern Ireland supplier: Gary Young, Castlederg, Co Tyrone

Most improved SCC from 2015 to 2016: Patrick O’Boyle, Ballina, Co Mayo

Speaking at the awards, Aaron Forde, Chief Executive of Aurivo said: “With over 1,000 milk suppliers Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and committed supplier base, in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. The Milk Quality Awards highlight the excellent standard of milk produced by Aurivo farmers on a daily basis. I would like to congratulate all Milk Quality Award winners who continuously deliver the highest quality of milk supply, for both liquid and manufacturing milk production. All winners should be immensely proud of their success and Aurivo is proud to have them as milk suppliers and we look forward to working together to strengthen our market position both nationally and internationally.”

Pat Duffy, Chairman of Aurivo, said: “Milk of the highest standard and excellent quality is the core of our foundation at Aurivo. 2017 marks the 10th year of the Milk Quality Awards which recognises and acknowledges the standard of excellence in dairy farming across the region.

“It is inspiring to see the continuous improvement in milk production right across the region.

“I congratulate all suppliers and Award winners on their continued success, hard work and dedication.”