White Water Farm Texels lead way at Hilltown Mart

The NI Texel Club held their annual show and sale in Hilltown Sale Yard recently, kindly sponsored by Fane Valley Co-Op.

Judge for the evening was young breeder Miss Naomi Ardis, Milburn Texels, Co Down.

Jack and William Walmsley White Water Farm Texels accept the Reserve Champion Rosette from Judge Naomi Ardis and Sponsor Richard Corkey Fane Valley at the recent Club Show and Sale in Hilltown.

With 60 male Texels forward for sale there was a good representation at the pre-sale judging for Miss Ardis to choose her Fane Valley champion and reserve champion.

Proceedings began with Miss Ardis awarding her first prize shearling ram and later Fane Valley reserve champion to Jack and William Walmsley, White Water Farm Texels.

This shearling bred by Messrs Weir and McConnell, Kilkeel, was purchased as a lamb, a Lindstair Uther son which later generated competitive bidding to sell for 700gns to P J Fitzpatrick, the top price of the evening.

Claiming second place was S and J Burns, Longbeech Texels.

Hitting 600gns in the sale ring this Corbo Wagon Wheel son sold to Eamon Kelly.

Also selling for the same money was John Trimble’s sixth place Curley exhibit, a Knock Trident son out of a Mellor Vale The One dam.

Miss Ardis presented the third place rosette to Gareth Tumelty’s Aideshill Texels.

His Redford Uzi son made 580gns at the drop of the hammer.

A Tamnaharry homebred ram from Liam McPolin, which stood fifth in Miss Ardis’s line-up also sold for 580gns.

The judge chose her first place ram lamb and overall Fane Valley champion from Cynthia Aiken’s Carnew pen. Joining Ciaran Cunningham’s Brackney Flock, Kilkeel, this Plasucha Yolo son changed hands for 500gns.

Standing next to the champion was Jim Killen’s Ballygorian exhibit sired by Haddo Titan, he sold for 530gns to Patrick Duggan. Mr Killen also sold this lamb’s pen mate, another Haddo Titan son for 500gns.

Also making the same money was Liam McPolin’s sixth place Tamnaharry exhibit, a Tullagh Yan son.

Miss Ardis awarded her third place rosette to Eugene Branagan’s Largy pen.

His Millar’s Windbrook son out of a Derryvore Ranger mother sold for 490gns.

However claiming the top price of the evening for a ram lamb was John Trimble’s pen a son of Milnbank Womaniser out of a Strathbogie Smokey Blue dam which sold for 550gns.

Prices met with steady trade for quality lots with 13 shearling rams selling to an average well up on last year of 451gns, while 29 ram lambs averaged 346gns.

Show results sponsored by Fane Valley Co-Op

Champion: C Aiken, Carnew with ram lamb

Reserve champion: J and R Walmsley, White Water Farm with shearling ram

Shearling rams

1st J and R Walmsley, White Water Farm; 2nd S and J Burns, Longbeech; 3rd G Tumelty, Aideshill; 4th J Cleland Rose, Hall; 5th L McPolin, Tamnaharry; 6th J Trimble, Curley

Ram lambs

1st C Aiken, Carnew; 2nd J Killen, Ballygorian; 3rd E Branagan, Largy; 4th S Gordon, Lindstair; 5th M McConville, Glenhone; 6th L McPolin, Tamnaharry.

Other leading prices

Shearling rams: J Trimble, 530gns, D Byrne, 410gns, R Boyd, 400gns

Ram lambs: J Herdman, 480gns, E Branagan, 410gns, D Rooney, 400gns.