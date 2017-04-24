WI welcomes Mount Ida Pottery

Muckamore WI President Florence McFarland recently welcomed speaker for the evening Trevor Woods from Mount Ida Pottery who gave a hilarious and informative demonstration presentation.

Two members Iris and Colette entertained and helped Trevor with throwing a pot. Afterwards members got to make sheep from clay. The flock of sheep that were created came in many shapes and sizes.

Liz McConnell and Trevor Woods from Mount Ida Pottery

After careful consideration Best sheep clay figurine went to Lorna Hesketh. Florence McFarland congratulated Ruth Wilson on winning the Best Lemon Meringue Pie at the Area Spring Meeting.

Birthday girl for April was Jean Wilson. Pottery Competition was won by Molly Finlay, 2nd Jennifer Johnston and 3rd Jean McCollam.

The President also congratulated the Muckamore WI Drama Group who took part in the Federation of Womans Institutes of Northern Ireland 2017 Drama Festival which was held in Mountjoy Omagh on 1st April. Elizabeth Gray wrote and produced the one act comedy titled “It’s all in the stars”.

Muckamore W.I. won the Meg Adams Memorial Trophy for Second Overall play.

Elizabeth Gray won the Christina McKeown Memorial Cup for the Best supporting actress in a play written by a member of the Federation of Womans Institutes of Northern Ireland.

Another budding actress Sharon Carson won the Cuthbertson Rose Bowl for Best Costume in a Play as well as winning the North West Drama Trophy for Best moment of Theatre.

Liz McConnell proposed the vote of thanks to Trevor for a very enjoyable evening.