Williamson’s make a little bit of history at Clogher Valley Show

It was a day to remember on Wednesday, July 26, at Clogher Valley Show for Commercial breeders especially the Williamson family from Benburn.

In the show’s 99 year history a Commercial animal of any sort has not claimed the Overall Champion of the Show - but that all changed.

With one of the largest entries of cattle at a summer show to date, judge Gean McCann made swift work going through the classes.

His champion and reserve both came from the female section with the Williamson family winning the beef heifer class early in the day and the McKenna family winning the store heifer class. Earlier in the day these heifers were champion female and reserve female champion of Clogher show.

Both heifers went on to be champion and reserve champion of the Clogher Valley Credit Union Beef heifer interbreed class against the pedigrees of the show.

Moving onto the males it was Jack Smyth winning male champion having earlier stood first in the store bullock class. Reserve champion male went to the beef bullock class winner of Alan Veitch.

Breeding heifer qualifier for the Chris Johnston Breeding heifer champion final, which takes place on September 2 at Dungannon Livestock Mart, was Robert Simpson and the McKenna Family

Antrim Show

The Williamson family are on a roll with Valentine.

Their black Limousin heifer claimed the Champion Commercial and Champion Commercial Limousin title in the NI Limousin Championship held at Antrim show.

Following hot on their heels was Robert Miller with his heifer “Jojo”

Breeding heifer winners were Robert Simpson and Jason Weatherup.