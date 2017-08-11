Williamson’s on top in the NIPA

For the fourth race and the second of the mass liberations, the NIPA released in excess of 20,000 birds in Roscrea County Tipperary at the early time of 8.30am on Saturday, August 5. Wind was Lt Northwest and the birds came home in good style.

Overall it appears to have been a great race with good returns. Newry City lofts dominated the result with another 1st Open NIPA won by the Ace Flyer Ron Williamson. This latest success brings the NIPA winning total to 60 x 1st Open NIPA and 5 x 1st Nationals, phenomenal results.

NIPA Open 738/22,899

1-1G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1686, 2-2G O Markey Ballyholland 1680, 3-3G Ron Williamson 1678, 4-4G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1676, 5-5G Sands & Rice 1676, 6-6G Sands & Rice 1676, 7-7G Sands & Rice 1676, 8-8G W & J Chambers Millvale 1676, 9-9G O Markey 1672, 10-10G W & J Chambers 1669, 11-11G A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland 1669, 12-12G Sands & Rice 1665, 13-13G B Chambers Ballyholland 1665, 14-1D P & J Boal Dromore 1661, 15-2D P & J Boal 1660, 16-3D P & J Boal 1659, 17-14G O Markey 1659, 18-15G W & J Chambers 1659, 19-16G O Markey 1658, 20-17G O Markey 1655.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Sect A 52/1801 – S Marshall Cookstown 1571, K Morton & Sons Cookstown 1566, G & S Smith Cookstown 1547.

Sect B 119/3807 – Fleming Bros Crumlin 1581, Thompson Bros Crumlin 1572, Fleming Bros 1561.

Sect C 140/3666 – Gregg Bros & McCandless Titanic 1647, G McKenna Eastway 1639, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1622.

Sect D 81/2497 – P & J Boal Dromore HPS 1661, P & J Boal 1660, P & J Boal 1659.

Sect E 146/5660 – C Duke & Sons Laurelvale 1634, Hagan & Rowney Portadown & Drumcree 1614, D Calvin Bondhill 1611.

Sect F 41/1169 – McCartan & Woodsides Killyleagh & Dist 1632, McCartan & Woodsides 1631, C Healy Killyleagh Cent 1629.

Sect G 73/2869 – R Williamson Newry & Dist 1686, O Markey Ballyholland 1680, R Williamson 1678.

Sect H 86/1430 – D Booth Foyle 1372, A Hall Omagh 1344, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1337.

NIPA Roscrea 05/08/17 – Lib 8.30am, wind Lt Westerly

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – E Grew 1573, Kevin Carolan 1533, E Grew 1531.

Coleraine Premier HPS – J L Madden 1518, 1510, 1504, 1503.

Coleraine & County Derry – Mrs B McCrudden 1454, 1450, Terence McCrudden 1448, D Dysart 1439.

Cookstown Social – S Marshall 1571, K Morton & Sons 1566, G & S Smith 1547, 1547.

Castledawson – Lynn & Leacock 1402, 1338, S Watson 1319.

Dungannon – Ian Blair 1473, C Reid 1464, Ian Blair 1462.

Windsor Social 12/272 – T Scott & Son 1484, R & J Parke 1475, 1467, 1461.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 11/154 – Noel & Caira Doherty 1294, 1272, W & D Hamilton 1252, P & S Campbell 1239.

Derry & District 14/138 – A McCrudden 1337, J Ramsey & Son 1333, M Jones 1325, A McCrudden 1259.

Foyle RPS 9/203 – Millar & Doherty 1277, 1234, Paul Maxwell Snr 1234, 1234.

Limavady – John McCool 1288, 1288, 1260, G Kearney 1255.

Londonderry PRS – L Flanagan & Son 1331, 1268, B Freeman 1236, L Flanagan & Son 1234.

Maiden City 13/158 – T & A & D Morrison 1261, T Rodgers 1240, Pat McLaughlin 1223, R & G Martin 1200.

Omagh & District – Alan Hall 1344, A Kelly 1318, C & C Reid 1313, 1312.

Strabane & District 16/225 – Jay Walsh 1333, J McDaid 1255, H & P McNulty 1223, John White 1206.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 9/251 – Young McManus & Sons 1506, 1498, 1487, 1485. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – Young McManus & Sons 1429, J Smyth & Son 1420.

Ballymena & District HPS 14/479 – J Eagleson & Sons 1551, W & J Smyth 1543, Blair & Rankin 1520, McFall & McManus 1517.

Ballymoney HPS 16/655 – C McCook 1513, D Dixon 1502, 1478, D & H Stuart 1455.

Ballymoney West Combine 7/242 – W Blair 1437, J McDowell & Sons 1433, L Neill 1381, Brown & Stewart 1363.

Broughshane & District 8-165 - J Simpson 1517, 1502, T M Morrow 1456, 1449.

Cullybackey HPS 15/556 – M/M Sempey 1502, A Darragh 1471, 1463, 1460.

Crumlin & District – Fleming Bros 1581, Thompson Bros 1572, Fleming Bros 1561, 1561.

Dervock RPC 3/199 - D & H Stuart 1455, D Devenney 1437, D & H Stuart 1408, D Devenney 1407.

Harryville HPS 12/357 – L Mullan 1516, D Craig 1503, 1499, R H Clements 1496.

Kells & District HPS 7/168 – Surgenor Bros 1535, 1532, 1529, A Barkley & Son 1472. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – A Barkley & Son 1472, 1468, Surgenor Bros 1380.

Muckamore HPS 10/289 – T & L Yates 1535, S Maginty 1524, S & J Bones 1519, 1516.

New Antrim Amalgamated – McFall & McManus 1517, 1489, 1489, 1478.

Randalstown HPS 8/256 – Percy Son & Murphy 1491, Stewart Bros 1458, 1452, Percy Son & Murphy 1443.

Rasharkin & District 10/387 – Steele & McNeill 1526, J & M Milliken 1513, 1505, W & J McLean 1497.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1603, G Buckley & Son 1595, 1594, P Boyd 1576.

Armagh – E & M Curran 1586, 1584, D C & P McArdle 1583.

Beechpark Social – G McEvoy 1630, R Bothwell 1598, D Mawhinney & Son 1557.

Blackwatertown HPS – Collins & Douglas 1591, 1574, 1571, 1566.

Bleary – R Adamson 1619, 1597, 1596.

Bondhill – David Calvin 1611, 1575, 1575, 1562.

Edgarstown – G & C Simmons 1602, P Hope 1587, 1586.

Gilford & District – C & H Beattie 1603, Hyde Bros 1602, Rafferty & Toman 1599.

Laurelvale 14/399 – C Duke & Sons 1634, D Thompson & Son 1603, A Craig 1587, 1584.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1573, 1572, 1543, 1537.

Lurgan Social – J Douglas & Son 1606, S Anderson & Son.1602, J Douglas & Son 1594, K Henderson 1592.

Markethill 7/360 – A Humphries & Son 1594, 1591, 1590, 1589.

Monaghan HPS 9/352 – B Corley 1583, W Walker & Son 1565, R Mulligan 1541, P Tierney 1528.

Portadown & Drumcree HPS 10/405 – Hagan & Rowney 1614, A McDonald 1604, Hagan & Rowney 1564, G Matchett & Sons 1535.

Wilton Cross – C J & B Ferris 1584, 1583, D Carville & Son 1560, T Furphy 1560.

Johnston Eagleson best in the Mid Antrim Combine

For the second race on the trot the best bird locally was timed in Ballymena & District. This time the top honours go to J Eagleson & Sons, top prize-winners last season. They timed a Dark Cheq bird to the lofts at Cullybackey Road at 11.16am coming out of a bunch of six birds. Johnston said he had a powerful trap and the bird recorded velocity 1551 for the 146 miles. W & J Smyth were a close runner-up for the second week.

Mid Antrim Combine Roscrea: J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1551, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1543, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1526, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1520, McFall & McManus Ballymena 1517, W & J Smyth 1517, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1513, J Eagleson & Sons 1512, Blair & Rankin 1507, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1506, J & M Milliken 1505, J Eagleson & Sons 1503, D Dixon Rasharkin 1502, Young McManus & Sons 1498, W J McLean Rasharkin 1497.

MAC Knock-Out matches for Gowran Park this weekend: Bye v J Eagleson & Sons (Ballymena), H Cubitt (Rasharkin) v D Houston & Son (Broughshane), W & J Smyth (Ballymena) v F & G & J Dickey (Randalstown), Young McManus & Sons (Ahoghill) v Bye , M/M Robinson (Ahoghill) v W & W Gilbert (Randalstown), Stewart Bros (Randalstown) v D Dixon (Rasharkin), G Bell (Ballymena) v Blair & Rankin (Ballymena), Bye v McFall & McManus (Ballymena).

We had the sad news during the week that Bobby Smyth, a life member in his home club Ballymena & District, had passed away in his 96th year. Bobby and his late brother, Hughie, when racing were a household name in the sport, if fact Smyth Bros were world famous!

In those old days they competed in Ballymena with some of the best lofts in the sport, their own record is talked about yet.

The loft won from all points through to France, they won 2nd in the Kings Cup and 2nd in the Old Bird Derby, 1st in the Friendship Nat from Sartilly in 1991 and also won the Blue Riband YB National from Milford Haven in 1962.

They raced many top class birds none better than the famous “Leading Lady”. Long before Hall of Fame Diplomas and Gold Medals she would have won both, in successive races in the Kings Cup she finished 4th, 6th, 9th & 21st Open INFC. They don’t make them like that anymore. Their Kenyon family of birds won every possible award at the distance and will be remembered for many years to come. HOMER.

Fleming Bros from

Crumlin best from

Roscrea

At the weekend the NIPA birds were on the 4th race of the young bird season, two Area Liberations then the mass release at Tullamore was followed by a race from Roscrea. Almost 23,000 birds were released at 8.30am and again in helping conditions the early birds romped home with most missing some heavy showers over the route.

Fleming Bros of Crumlin & District had the best local birds and in Section B finished 1st, 3rd and 4th with the winner recording velocity 1581. Next best were Thompson Bros from the same club, they topped Sect B from Tullamore the previous week.

City of Derry news

The Derry City 5 Club’s town result from Roscrea. I have no total of members or birdage to include as not all clubs have stipulated same. Congratulations to all winners in today’s race in each of the clubs and to Anthony McCrudden on winning the town. Michael Rabbett PO.

City of Derry Roscrea: A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1337, Jim & Gary Ramsey Derry & Dist 1333, Leo Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1331, Mickey Jones Derry & Dist 1325, Noel & Ciara Doherty Amelia Earhart 1294, Millar & Doherty Foyle 1277, Noel & Ciara Doherty 1272, Leo Flanagan & Son 1268, T, A & D Morrison Maiden City 1261, Anthony McCrudden 1259, W & D Hamilton Ameila Earhart 1252, Anthony McCrudden 1251, Rory Gallagher Derry & Dist 1241, Tony Rodgers Maiden City 1240, P & S Campbell Ameila Earhart 1239, Millar & Doherty 1239, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1237, Bob Freeman Londonderry 1236, Paul Maxwell Snr Foyle 1234, Leo Flanagan & Son 1234.

Coleraine Triangle update

Coleraine Triangle Roscrea - J L Madden Coleraine Prem 1518, 1510, 1504, 1503, 1503, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1493, T Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1484, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1475, Howard & McSeveney Coleraine Prem 1471, J L Madden 1470, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1470, 1469, R & J Parke 1467, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1467, 1465, J L Madden 1464, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1463, Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Prem 1462, R & J Parke 1461, D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1459.