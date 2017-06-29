Win a Bateman sheep weighbridge at the Ile De France stand

Call at the Ile de France Sheep Stand (No 14) at NSA SheepNI 2017 to enter a free competition where the prize is a Bateman Sheep Weighbridge.

It is kindly donated by Fane Valley Stores who, in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Ile de France Club, are trying to highlight the benefits of accurately weighing stock.

The competition will involve accessing the weight of four Ile de France lambs on the stand with an individual lamb weight being the tiebreaker in the case of several guesses being correct.

Accurate weights are necessary when sending lambs for slaughter as finish and weight need to be correct to optimise the price received and hence profit. Also inaccurate assessment of weights when dosing with anthelmintics can lead to worm resistance if under dosing which is an increasing worry within the sheep industry.

Ile de France sheep are a much under-rated breed in the UK and a visit to their stand may not only give you a chance to win a weighbridge but also handle and access the quality and attributes of Ile de France sheep which are highly regarded throughout the rest of the world.