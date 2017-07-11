Win a luxury Sawers hamper at 50th Annual Castlewellan Show

Visitors to the 50th Annual Castlewellan Agricultural Show on Saturday 15 July are being encouraged to come by the Age NI stand where one lucky winner will be in with a chance of winning a luxury Sawers deli hamper.

The Castlewellan Show, which is one of Northern Ireland’s most popular agricultural events, will also provide an opportunity for people in the County Down area, especially those living in isolated rural communities, to find out the best advice, information, services and products available to stay independent in later life.

Linda Robinson, Age NI Chief Executive, said: “Age NI is delighted to return to the picturesque surroundings of Castlewellan Forest Park to attend the Castlewellan Agricultural Show at such an exciting time as it hits a landmark 50 years. We look forward to sharing information about our services in later life and how we can help. Services like the freephone Age NI Advice and Advocacy Service which offers impartial advice and information on a range of issues including benefits, care, health and housing.

“Our stand will also highlight the range of products and services available, including home, car and travel insurance, funeral plans and the Age NI Personal Alarm which provides independence, reassurance and peace of mind to more than 7,000 people in Northern Ireland. People like former Olympic athlete Dame Mary Peters who uses an Age NI Personal Alarm as it makes her feel safer when home alone.”

Dame Mary, said: “If I fell and hurt myself at home, it could be days before someone might actually discover me. My friends have all said that I’m not old enough for a personal alarm. I’m very realistic though, and I think that it’s important to plan for all eventualities, if you can. When at home, I wear my alarm around my neck - it’s something that I’ve got so used to that I don’t even notice it any more. A keen gardener, I feel especially vulnerable when outside.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the Age NI stand where further competition details will be available. Follow our latest updates on Twitter @Age_NI and Facebook.”