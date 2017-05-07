Win an EID reader with Texel and Shearwell

The Texel Sheep Society, in conjunction with Shearwell Data, is giving farmers attending four major sheep industry events, Welsh Sheep, Tallybont on Usk, North Sheep, Tow Law, South West Sheep, Tiverton and NSA Sheep Northern Ireland, Ballymena, the chance to win one of four EID readers to help with flock management.

To be in with a chance of winning the Shearwell Data EID readers valued at £500 each visitors to the events will need to visit the Texel Sheep Society stand and take part in the relevant competition.

Texel Sheep Society chief executive John Yates says the routine use of electronic identification as a management aid has the potential to significantly improve flock productivity.

“Knowledge is power and no where is that more true than in sheep production. Being able to more accurately monitor flock performance and record both vet treatments and flock information is crucial to maximising flock productivity and profitability as well as improving legislative compliance.”

EID comes with a great many benefits which can help sheep farmers make more informed management decisions and improve both their selection and marketing options, adds Mr Yates.

He added that the Texel Society was grateful to Shearwell Data for their support and was looking forward to meeting commercial producers at this summer’s specialist sheep events across the UK.

Shearwell Data’s managing director Richard Webber says the addition of EID to flock management is a step many sheep farmers have found to revolutionise their working day. “EID has the potential to make flock management easier and simpler and remove the need for endless paper lists and notes which are easily lost.

“Shearwell EID readers can be easily linked to smartphones to extend their use in to full data recorders too,” he explains.

“We’re delighted to have been able to team up with the Texel Society to offer four farmers the chance to win these stick readers and hope the winners find them as beneficial as we know they can be,” says Mr Webber.