Win tickets to Balmoral and the chance to meet Adam Henson

BBC Countryfile presenter and celebrity farmer Adam Henson will be attending Balmoral Show as a special guest of the leading meat processor ABP Food Group.

His agricultural knowledge and open manner makes him a popular figure on the show and he now presents a weekly report from his own farm in the Cotswolds.

There, the ups and downs of the farming calendar, as told in Adam’s straight-talking fashion, soon became one of the most popular parts of the programme as viewers watched him endure the stress of TB testing and his sadness at losing valuable cattle as well as the highs of spring lambing.

In his new book, Like Farmer, Like Son, Adam shares the touching story of his childhood, exploring a hidden family history and the unbreakable bond between Adam and his life-long hero: his father Joe, who passed away in 2015. Adam was raised on the same farm in Gloucestershire, Bemborough Farm, that he runs today and stays involved in every element of the day-to-day operations.

Farming Life has teamed up with ABP Food Group to give five lucky winners the chance to meet Adam Henson at Balmoral Show on Friday 12th May. The prize package also includes two free show tickets, an ABP branded thermal travel mug and a personally signed copy of Adam’s new book Like Farmer, Like Son.

To be in with a chance of winning on one of these five fabulous prize packages, answer this simple question:

Q. In which BBC TV show does Adam Henson appear?

Send your answers along with your full postal address and a daytime telephone number to Farming Life, 2 Esky Drive, Carn Industrial Area, Craigavon, BT63 5YY by 10am on Friday, 5th May 2017.

Terms & Conditions

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. There is no cash alternative to this prize.

Winners will be notified as soon as possible after the closing date and invited to meet Adam Henson at the ABP stand at Balmoral Show on Friday 12th May to collect their signed books and travel mugs, as well as have their photograph taken with Adam Henson at a pre-allocated time. Should the winners not be available to collect the remainder of their prizes during the allocated time, they will be posted out after Balmoral Show.