Winning 2017 Norfolk Scholars announced

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) and Bidwells are delighted to announce Luke Paterson and Emily Page as the winners of the 2017 Norfolk Scholars competition.

The pair, who both live in Norfolk have won places at farming’s foremost industry event the Oxford Farming Conference which is held over the next three days (January 3,4,5).

Norfolk Scholar Luke Paterson

As part of the initiative, they will attend the three-day conference where they will hear from international and national speakers within the agricultural sector.

Luke, 34, lives in North Walsham and manages his own 400-hectare farm as well as working as an independent broker for Paterson Ag Ltd.

He said: “I am honoured to have been selected as the 2017 Norfolk Scholar and there’s no better way to start the year than by attending such a fantastic farming event. This is a great opportunity and there is huge value in being able to meet industry leaders and professionals with whom I can discuss the challenges which lie ahead for the industry.”

Emily, 26, from a family farm near Great Yarmouth and who works for Frontier as an agronomist across Norfolk added: “Attending the Oxford farming conference is hugely important in terms of developing my career and helping to broaden my knowledge and perspective of the ever changing agricultural industry.

“It is also important to not just consider the knowledge transfer from the well-respected speakers, but also from the other delegates you meet by exchanging experiences and stories with each other. Bringing all these factors together means attending the conference will help with bringing new ways of thinking to the growers I deal with on a daily basis.”

The Norfolk Scholar programme was designed to underpin the future of the region’s agriculture sector and it is now in its fourth year.

The programme enables two people aged between 18 and 35, who live work and/or study in Norfolk, to attend the Oxford Farming Conference.

Greg Smith, Chief Executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said: “As an association we have a strong focus on encouraging and developing bright young people for the agricultural industry. Both Emily and Luke are great exemplars and I am sure will benefit hugely from the experience of attending this year’s Oxford Farming Conference.”

James Brooke, Head of Farm and Rural Agency at Bidwells, said: “We are pleased that the Norfolk Scholar initiative is able to support two more talented individuals and offer them the opportunity to attend this highly regarded event. Once again the standard of applicants was extremely high.”