Women’s Institute at the show

The ladies of the Women’s Institutes had a terrific Balmoral Show. They made thousands of cups of tea and coffee which they served with scones and traybakes.

The opportunity to have a rest was particularly welcome to those who wanted to put up their weary feet while having room to park their buggies or motability scooters.

The Nursery rhythm theme for the Homecraft and Home & Garden competitions and the way in which the members entered into the spirit of the event by dressing up in costume all added to the occasion. It certainly seemed to impress the Prime Minister when she received a very warm welcome on her brief visit.

There was something for everyone with displays of the international relief work which the WI undertake through ACWW, traditional crafts, paintings and hand knitted toys for sale and the usual ballot tickets and fireside quiz sheets. There was also a guess the number of sweets in a jar competition and a guess the name of a bespoke rooster made out of corrugated iron. The rooster was called Rusty and was won by Zoe Adair from Cloughey. The children were not neglected either with competitions for them to take part in and the ever-popular Lucky Dip.

The Executive also took the opportunity to launch their new cookery book at the Show “Tried & Tested” which was on sale for £5. There was a special show offer of £7.50 for a copy of the new cookery book plus a copy of the previous cookery book published. This offer (plus postage, if applicable) is still available from WI Headquarters at 209/211 Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast BT10 0LL Tel No 028 901506.

Following the show the Federation Chairman, Elizabeth Warden, and Margaret McMillan, European Area President of ACWW from Mosside WI were delighted to accept an invitation issued by Marie O’Toole, National President of the ICA, to attend their annual meeting in Athlone. There have traditionally been strong links between the two sister organisations and it was lovely for old friendships to be renewed and greetings exchanged.

Members of both organisations plan to attend the European Area Conference of ACWW in Romania in September this year. Prior to the Conference some of the WI members also hope to visit one of the projects which they have adopted with the very generous support of the members here.