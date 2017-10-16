Woodford cow tops Dungannon Simmental entry at 5,2000gns

There was a strong demand for pedigree females at the Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club’s autumn show and sale, hosted by Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Leading the day’s trade at 5,200gns was the three-year-old cow Woodford Patricia 3rd from the dispersal of the noted Woodford Herd property of the late Thelma Gorman.

Woodford Patricia 3rd was sired by the Dripsey Super King son Breaghey Diamond, and is out of the Ballintlea King daughter Woodford Patricia 2nd. Included in the price was her five-month-old Dermotstown Delboy bull calf Woodford Iceberg. Scanned back in-calf to Delboy, she attracted spirited bidding from pedigree breeders around the salering. The closing bid came from Jason Whitcroft who runs the Armagh-based Whitdrum Herd.

Next best at 3,600gns was the reserve female champion Slieve Croob Hot Chick exhibited by Niall Robb from Ballynahinch. This February 2016 heifer was sired by the 20,000gns Stirling champion Auchorachan Wizard, and is out of the Clonagh Tiger Gallant daughter Drumacritten Cathy – one of the herd’s foundation females purchased at Dungannon. She sold to John and Sandra Middleton from Creevagh, Co Londonderry.

The same bidders paid out 3,500gns to secure the May 2016 born Owenskerry Helga from the Cowan family, Brian, Linda and Craig, from Fivemiletown. This second prize winner was sired by the 2015 Balmoral champion Dermotstown Delboy, and is out of a home-bred dam by Celtic Rock.

Stephen Millar, Irvinestown, realised 2,900gns for the third placed Glenock Grace ET. Born in September 2015 she was sired by Hillcrest Champion, and is out of the Kilbride Farm Newry daughter Magheracrigan Wonder. In-calf to Steinadler, she sold to Neil Watson from Ballygawley.

The pre-sale show was sponsored by Bimeda, and judged by young breeder Alice Stubbs from the Drumbulcan Herd in Irvinestown.

Claiming the supreme championship ribbons was the female champion Castlemount Modesty 3rd bred by Duncan McDowell from Newtownards. Sired by Celtic Comet, this June 2016 heifer is out of a home-bred Arkmill Franklyn daughter. She came under the hammer of auctioneer Trevor Wylie at 2,400gns.

A small entry of pedigree bulls peaked at 2,000gns, paid to Joe Wilson and Sons, Newry, for the male and reserve supreme champion Ballinlare Farm Hector. This seventeen-month-old entry is a son of the outcross sire Curaheen Apostle, and is out of the home-bred Ballinlare Farm Fay – one of 65 cows in the herd. In the breed’s top 5% for eye muscle area +5.4, he sold to Leslie Glenn from Carryduff.

The reserve male championship was awarded to the July 2016 Camus Harold consigned by retired veterinary surgeon Joe Campbell, Strabane. This Kilbride Farm Newry son was unsold.

Commercial Simmental females topped at £1,900, realised by Jody Casey, Dungannon, for a heifer with a five-month-old heifer calf at foot.

In-calf heifers sold to a top of £1,400, paid to Seamus Casey, Dungannon. The same vendor also realised £1,280 and £1,240 for two in-calf cows.

Maiden heifers peaked at £880 over weight, paid to Dermot and Barry McAleer, Omagh, for a 520kgs heifer at £1,400 (270).

Results from the judging ring:

Bull, born between 05/02/16 and 01/07/16 – 1, male and reserve supreme champion, Joe Wilson and Sons, Ballinlare Farm Hector by Curaheen Apostle; 2, and reserve male champion, Joe Campbell MRCVS, Camus Harold by Kilbride Farm Newry; 3, Andrea and Keith Nelson, Scribby Farms Highlander by Dermotstown Delboy.

Heifer, born between 16/09/15 and 24/04/16 – 1, and reserve female champion, Niall Robb, Slieve Croob Hot Chick by Auchorachan Wizard; 2, Jason Whitcroft, Whitdrum Lady Carla by Dermotstown Delboy; 3, Stephen Millar, Glenock Grace ET by Hillcrest Champion.

Heifer, born between 09/05/16 and 05/06/16 – 1, female and supreme champion, Duncan McDowell, Castlemount Modesty 3rd by Celtic Comet; 2, Cowan family, Owenskerry Helga by Dermotstown Delboy; 3, Jason Whitcroft, Whitdrum Lady Cara by Curaheen Apostle.

Heifer, born between 08/08/16 and 15/09/16 – 1, William and Keith Stubbs, Rehall Heather by Omorga Baldwin; 2, William and Keith Stubbs, Rehall Hilda by Keeldrum Clio; 3, P Gorman, Woodford Hannah by Curaheen Apostle.

Pedigree averages: 2 cows with calf at foot £4,042; 13 maiden and in-calf heifers £1,986; 1 bull £2,100.