Worcester farm sale presents excellent equestrian opportunities

A 117-acre farm, located in Bransford near Worcester has come onto the market.

Gilberts Farm, which is primarily used for livestock, is split into four lots. Buyers can make bids for all four collectively or on an individual basis with potential to use the land for equestrian purposes.

The sale includes a detached, three-bedroom red brick bungalow with a one-bedroom annex, plus approximately 30,755 sq ft of modern farm buildings which present significant potential for alternative use - subject to the right planning permissions.

Marketed by Ben Compton of Bruton Knowles the total guide price is £1.3 million with offers for each of the lots or farm as a whole through private treaty.

Close to the village of Bransford, the farm has excellent accessibility with good road network access to Worcester (five miles away) and junction seven of the M5 motorway which is seven miles away. Malvern is also seven miles away and Hereford 22 miles.

Ben said: “Interest is expected to be high from a variety of potential buyers. First, those who want to maintain the land as a working farm will find this an ideal opportunity to either extend their present operation or a means to enter the market.

“The potential for the buildings to be used for equestrian purposes will strike a chord to anyone who has an interest in this sector, finding lot one in particular, very appealing.”