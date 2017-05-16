Working at height – what you need to know

Working at height is one of the biggest causes of major injuries and fatalities, with falls being the second largest cause of death in agriculture.

Many activities involve working at height, such as working from ladders, scaffolding, platforms on fork lift trucks, working over tanks and pits, on top of vehicles or trailers.

The law covers all work activities where people could fall and injure themselves, including agriculture. The Work at Height Regulations 2005 encourages the avoidance of working at height if possible, and where it cannot be avoided, to use the best practicable means of ensuring the safety of those working at height. This can be achieved by ensuring that work is properly planned, supervised and carried out by competent people with the skills, knowledge and experience to do the job. You must also use the right type of equipment for working at height.

To ensure those working in such situations are aware of the risks they may encounter, and to ensure they have adequate knowledge in dealing with this, Lantra offers a range of health and safety courses, including the Lantra Awards Health and Safety: Working at Height course. Combining both practical and theoretical work, this course will ensure learners develop the requisite knowledge and understanding of health and safety when working at height. Critically, this knowledge and understanding is developed in such a way as to promote consistent, real world application of good health and safety practice and compliance in accordance with the law.

To find a Lantra Awards training provider offering this training, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.