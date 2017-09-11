Workshop for Young Limousin Breeders

An enthusiastic group of 20 Young Limousin breeders, along with parents and grandparents, met at the home of David Green and family, Lisburn on Saturday 26 August for their summer workshop.

The afternoon was kicked off with a stockjudging masterclass by Willie McElroy and then it was a short walk to the field to judge some of the Derriaghy Limousin females.

Back to the sheds and Barney O’Kane was on hand to show how to prepare an animal for shows and sales.

His demonstration covered washing and blow drying, clipping and brushing. He also taught the young breeders how to make halters and how to safely tie up an animal, which for some was not as easy as it first looked!

Cahir McAuley from Firmount Veterinary gave a presentation on animal welfare with particular emphasis on animal medicines and how they are administered and Ruth Hamill shared her experience, this summer, at the top French Limousin herd “Lasternas” with the other young breeders.

While all these activities were taking place, the BBQ had been lit and the food cooked so it was now time to enjoy the burgers and sausages and the company of everyone present. Guess the weight of the cow added a bit of fun to the day with one of the young breeders managing to guess it to the exact kilo. Well done Gareth.

A packed afternoon of activities ended with the presentation of prizes and thanks to all who had made the day a remarkable success. Special thanks to the Green family for hosting the event and to the sponsors McAtamney Butchers, Coleraine, Brian Hall, Provita Animal Health and the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club.