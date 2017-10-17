Wright is crowned champion at Erwin Memorial match

More than 30 ploughmen turned out to compete at Killead Ploughing Society’s Erwin Memorial Match, held on land kindly granted by the Blelock family at Crosskennan on the outskirts of Antrim.

Killead Ploughing Society celebrated its centenary last year, and since then has lost two of its highly esteemed stalwarts, Norman Erwin, president, and Gerald Erwin, vice-chairman.

Samuel Borland from Garvagh was one of the vintage competitors at the Erwin Memorial Ploughing Match. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Society chairman Samuel Pinkerton said: “Generations of the Erwin family have been turning the sod at Killead Ploughing Society. Norman and Gerald were life-long members, and this year the committee decided to host the 101st match in their honour.

“We are very grateful to local farmers Denis and Mark Blelock for putting their land at our disposal. Thanks also to our sponsors and judges, and everyone who supported this year’s event.”

Members of the Erwin family mingled with competitors and spectators during the ploughing match, and a minute’s silence was observed following the lunchtime interval.

Judges for the Erwin Memorial Match were William King MBE, president, and Wilson Holden, chairman, Northern Ireland Ploughing Association; George Murphy and Harold Simms.

Jonny Brown competing at the Erwin Memorial Ploughing Match on a 1953 limited edition McCormick International Farmall Super BMD tractor owned by the late Norman Erwin. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Samuel Pinkerton added: “It is encouraging to see a number of teenagers competing in the novice, vintage and commercial classes.”

Champion-of-the-field was David Wright from Loup Ploughing Society. The runner-up was Ian Simms.

Rodney Crawford won the award for the best opening and finish, while the prize for the best work completed by a competitor under 25 went to Jack Wright from the Loup.

Thirteen-year-old Jonathan Lemon won the award for the youngest ploughman.

Enjoying the Erwin Memorial Ploughing Match are, from left: George Taggart, Councillor Mervyn Rea MBE; and Denis Minford. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The prize for the best turned out tractor and plough was won by Raymond Clifford.

Competition results from the Erwin Memorial match include:

Open world style – 1, Rodney Crawford; 2, Brian O’Neill.

World style, confined – 1, Andrew Nevin; 2, Jonathan Cowan.

Jonathan Cowan was placed second in the confined world style class at Killead's Erwin Memorial Match. Picture: Julie Hazelton

World style, reversible – 1, David Wright; 2, Thomas Cochrane.

Reversible, under 25-years-old – 1, James McComb; 2, Ryan McCoy; 3, Jamie Gault.

Commercial three or four furrow reversible – 1, Alan Wallace; 2, Erwin Buick; 3, David Ward; 4, William Johnston.

Senior vintage – 1, Ian Simms; 2, J Adair; 3, F Dunn; 4, Robert Acheson.

Intermediate vintage – 1, Raymond Clifford; 2, Jim Bergin; 3, Marc Gamble; 4, D Lemon Snr; 5, D Lemon Jnr; 6, D Kennedy.

Novice vintage – 1, Jack Wright; 2, Jack Moore; 3, Joel McKee; 4, H Elliott.

Novice vintage ploughman Jack Moore won second prize at the Erwin Memorial match. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Vintage trailed – 1, D Gratton; 2, Jonny Brown.

Killead Ploughing Society’s annual dinner and prize distribution takes place in the Templeton Hotel, Templepatrick, on Friday 17th November 2017.

Tickets are priced at £20 per person, and are available from society treasurer David Wallace on telephone: 028 9443 2238, or chairman Samuel Pinkerton on telephone: 028 9082 5257.

Jack Wright, Loup Ploughing Society, was placed first in the vintage notice class at the Erwin Memorial Match. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Intermediate vintage class winner Raymond Clifford also won the award for the best turned out tractor and plough. Pictured: Julie Hazelton

Hosts Dennis, Mark and Sara Blelock, are pictured with Killead Ploughing Society chairman Samuel Pinkerton. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Brian McComb competed in the reversible commercial class.