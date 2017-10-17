Wright is crowned champion at Erwin Memorial match

More than 30 ploughmen turned out to compete at Killead Ploughing Society’s Erwin Memorial Match, held on land kindly granted by the Blelock family at Crosskennan on the outskirts of Antrim.
Killead Ploughing Society celebrated its centenary last year, and since then has lost two of its highly esteemed stalwarts, Norman Erwin, president, and Gerald Erwin, vice-chairman.
Society chairman Samuel Pinkerton said: “Generations of the Erwin family have been turning the sod at Killead Ploughing Society. Norman and Gerald were life-long members, and this year the committee decided to host the 101st match in their honour.
“We are very grateful to local farmers Denis and Mark Blelock for putting their land at our disposal. Thanks also to our sponsors and judges, and everyone who supported this year’s event.”
Members of the Erwin family mingled with competitors and spectators during the ploughing match, and a minute’s silence was observed following the lunchtime interval.
Judges for the Erwin Memorial Match were William King MBE, president, and Wilson Holden, chairman, Northern Ireland Ploughing Association; George Murphy and Harold Simms.
Samuel Pinkerton added: “It is encouraging to see a number of teenagers competing in the novice, vintage and commercial classes.”
Champion-of-the-field was David Wright from Loup Ploughing Society. The runner-up was Ian Simms.
Rodney Crawford won the award for the best opening and finish, while the prize for the best work completed by a competitor under 25 went to Jack Wright from the Loup.
Thirteen-year-old Jonathan Lemon won the award for the youngest ploughman.
The prize for the best turned out tractor and plough was won by Raymond Clifford.
Competition results from the Erwin Memorial match include:
Open world style – 1, Rodney Crawford; 2, Brian O’Neill.
World style, confined – 1, Andrew Nevin; 2, Jonathan Cowan.
World style, reversible – 1, David Wright; 2, Thomas Cochrane.
Reversible, under 25-years-old – 1, James McComb; 2, Ryan McCoy; 3, Jamie Gault.
Commercial three or four furrow reversible – 1, Alan Wallace; 2, Erwin Buick; 3, David Ward; 4, William Johnston.
Senior vintage – 1, Ian Simms; 2, J Adair; 3, F Dunn; 4, Robert Acheson.
Intermediate vintage – 1, Raymond Clifford; 2, Jim Bergin; 3, Marc Gamble; 4, D Lemon Snr; 5, D Lemon Jnr; 6, D Kennedy.
Novice vintage – 1, Jack Wright; 2, Jack Moore; 3, Joel McKee; 4, H Elliott.
Vintage trailed – 1, D Gratton; 2, Jonny Brown.
Killead Ploughing Society’s annual dinner and prize distribution takes place in the Templeton Hotel, Templepatrick, on Friday 17th November 2017.
Tickets are priced at £20 per person, and are available from society treasurer David Wallace on telephone: 028 9443 2238, or chairman Samuel Pinkerton on telephone: 028 9082 5257.
