Yearling National takes centre stage

The Sennen Cove Yearling National - sponsored by H. Beattie & Son - was the second race of the old birds, one of the most successful races since it was introduced.

The Yearling National was flown for the first time in 1977 to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee Year. Liberation in Weymouth was at 5.30am after a one day hold-over. Toland & Campbell from Bleary won 1st Open INFC doing velocity 1055 and collected the Jubilee Trophy.

In 1978 the race was added to the INFC race programme and the Nelson Corry Cup was presented for the first time. Full reports and results are in the Forum at www.pigeonnetwork.com under Irish National Flying Club while a lot of the INFC History including results is at www.irishnationalflyingclub.com

This year 706 members have entered 4,264 pigeons in the race and are competing for £35,085 in pools and prizemoney. The pigeons have been released at 6.45am in a westerly wind which will turn south westerly on route, this on Wednesday 7th June. Approximately 350 first day arrivals have been recorded was the message on the day, race winners were J Douglas & Son of the Lurgan Social.

Muckamore Centre Sennen Cove – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1333, D & R Turkington Doagh & Dist 1331, A Thompson Ballyclare 1325, Speirs & Campbell Cookstown 1324, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1308, Horner Bros & Son Ballyclare 1298, M Graham Ballymena 1278, L O’Neill & Son Larne & Dist 1276, A Darragh Cullybackey 1260, J & M & M Brown Glen Inv 1251, A O’Hanlon Fortfield 1250, M Graham 1234, D Dixon Ballymoney 1231, Jason Smyth Ligoniel 1229, Jason Smyth 1228, D McClelland Ballyclare 1219, G F Lindsay Crumlin 1214, Reid Bros & McCloy Cullybackey 1204, L Millar Limavady 1202, P McClarence Crumlin 1199, M Graham 1192, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1190, Speirs & Campbell 1190, G McNeilly Ballyclare 1183, Reid Bros & McCloy 1183, B & M Gilmore Doagh & Dist 1165, R Duddy Ballyclare 1156, John Harkness Crumlin 1153, Speirs & Campbell 1147, J Millar Randalstown 1134, A Thompson 1128, D & H Kirkpatrick Cullybackey 1120, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1120, Speirs & Campbell 1107, Savage Bros Castledawson 1104, Jason Smyth 1104, F Simpson Doagh & Dist 1099, R Duddy 1098, G & R Lawrie Ballyclare 1097, A Darragh 1083, Calderwood & Waite Shankill & Dist 1073, A Thompson 1072, S Steele Cullybackey 1065, A Gault Ballyclare 1062, A O’Hanlon 1054, P Cochrane Cullybackey 1051, T Picken & Son Cullybackey 1048, A Thompson 1016, C Moore Ahoghill 1015, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1013, A Thompson 970, L O’Neill & Son 941, J & R Blair Ballyclare 929, A Gault 916, David Young Muckamore 854, A Darragh 854, G & R Lawrie 834, A Darragh 810.

Mid Antrim Combine Sennen Cove – W & J Smyth Ballymena & Dist 1316, M Graham Ballymena & Dist 1238, M Graham 1234, D Dixon Rasharkin 1231, M Graham 1192, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1190, J Millar Randalstown 1134, D Dixon 1085, C Moore Ahoghill 1015.

Club Results Sennen Cove

Lurgan Social – J Douglas & Son 1360, D & B Lyness 1357, K Henderson & Son 1116. A great result for the Social 1st & 3rd National with over 4000 birds competing. The Douglas loft winning over £1,460 - well done Martin and Kevin.

Gilford & District – O Fitzpatrick & Son 1358, J McAtamney & Grandson 1303, O Fitzpatrick & Son 1259, A Feeney & Son 1211, T Wilson 1196, Rafferty & Toman 1183, T Wilson 1024, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 977, Rafferty & Toman 972, A Feeney & Son 971, O Fitzpatrick & Son 910, 907, 881.

Edgarstown HPS – R Bell & Sons 1355, P Hope 1245, 1325, 1202, R & J McCracken 1154, R Cassells 1149, R Bell & Sons 1145, R Cassells 1133, P Dunlop 1088, G & C Simmons 1022. Well done to Ronnie and Jason on their win great result of 4th Open also a big mention to Paul Hope on 5th & 14th Open great performance lads well done to all who clocked.

Lisburn & District – A T & J Houston 1339, I Donaghy 1167, D Ferguson 1096, A T & J Houston 1081, 1078, S & W English 1065, L Magee & Son 1042, I Donaghy 1039, 990, R Topping & Son 988, L Magee & Son 967, A T & J Houston 897, G Benson 876, G Smyth 839.

Wilton Cross – T Fitzpatrick 1338.

Ligoniel & District – Bingham & Seaton 1333, Jason Smyth 1229, 1228, McMurray & Anderson 1120, Jason Smyth 1104.

Annaghmore – T McClean 1333, R D Calvin 1284, G Calvin & Son 1234, G Buckley & Sons 1227, 1190, 1184, P Boyd 1160, T McClean 1154, G Buckley & Sons 1077, R Telford 1052, P Boyd 1051, H Cordner 1028, T Devlin 1007, P Boyd 1002, J & E Calvin 900.

Doagh & District HPS – D & R Turkington 1331, B & M Gilmore 1165, F Simpson 1099.

West Belfast – M Johnston & Son 1327, 1298.

Millvale – Malachy Maguire & Son 1327, Donnelly Bros 1245, Malachy Maguire & Son 1239, 1189, Donnelly Bros 1173, 1149, 1122, 994, Malachy Maguire & Son 954, K Havern 915.

Ballyclare & District – Arnold Thompson 1325, Horner Bros & Son 1298, D McClelland 1219, G McNeilly 1183, R Duddy 1156, A Thompson 1128, R Duddy 1098, G & R Lawrie 1097, A Thompson 1072, A Gault 1062, A Thompson 1016, 970, J & R Blair 929, A Gault 916, G & R Lawrie 834.

Cookstown Social – Speirs & Campbell 1324, 1190, 1147, 1107.

Grosvenor – S O’Halloran & Son 1322, J & J McAlorum 1319, S O’Halloran & Son 1304, J Ramsey & Son 1294, J Ramsey & Son 1149, J Porter & Son 1089.

Banbridge – M Conlon & Sons 1316, C McArdle & Sons 1182, M Conlon & Sons 1167, B McAvoy 1060, C McArdle & Sons 1031.

Ballymena & District 7/54 – W & J Smyth 1316, M Graham 1278, 1234, 1192, T R Alexander & Son.

Dromore HPS – J Kelly & Sons 1308, J Greenaway 1306, J Kelly & Sons 1181, Brown & Burns 1168.

Ballynahinch HPS – W Catherwood & Sons 1304, C Lavery & Son 1113.

Drogheda Inv – B Slakalia 1281, R Colman 1191.

Larne & District HPS – L O’Neill & Son 1276, 941.

Andersonstown – Johnston Bros 1275, P & K Braniff 1031.

Castlebellingham – A Smyth 1265, McKeown & McEvoy 1199, K Sharkey 1171, J Sharkey 1150, McKeown & McEvoy 1137, K Sharkey 1081, McKeown & McEvoy 1058, A Smyth 1048, D Coleman 797, A Smyth 759.

Newtownbreda – T Marshall & Son 1263, 1171, 1115.

Blackwatertown – J Brown 1262, 1007, 989, Collins & Douglas 841.

Rathnew – Gregory Bros 1261, G Doyle 1258, Gregory Bros 1154, P & J Snell 1044, E Kennedy & Son 1007, B Smyth & Sons 948, John Franey & Son 879, Joe Fitzgerald 836, R Fewings 828, 799, Gregory Bros 597.

Arklow United RPC – P Doyle 1261, T Hobbs 1254, Paul & Marie Byrne 1085, P Lambert 1013, D O’Neill 979.

Cullybackey HPS – A Darragh 1260, Reid Bros & McCloy 1204, 1183, A Darragh 1139, D & H Kirkpatrick 1120, A Darragh 1083, S Steele 1065, P Cochrane 1051, T Picken & Son 1048, A Darragh 854, 810.

Sallynoggin – T Barrett 1259, Matthews & Kelly 1151, A Lacey & Sons 1114.

Balbriggan – E & J Campbell 1256, Hartford & McNally 1153, M/M K Guildea 1149, S Dunne & Son 1064, C Reid 958, David Kenny 874, S Dunne & Son 761.

Corrigs – W B Shaw 1256.

Glen Inv – J & M & M Brown 1251, S Brown 1157.

Fortfield – A O’Hanlon 1250, 1174, 1054.

Hillsborough & Maze – E Russell 1248, Lavery Bros 1204, Lyons & Kennedy 1168, 1090, 1088, 1062.

Annsborough – P Brown & Son 1248, M Croskery & Son 1242, James Cleland 1158, Pritchard Bros 1127, P McCartan 842.

Loughgall – Stanley West 1241.

Northside – D Browne 1237.

Ballyholland – A McAteer & Sons 1235, C O’Hare & Son 1167, M Peters 1156, 1156, A McAteer & Sons 1134, C O’Hare & Son 1090, P Murtagh & Son 1033.

Annalong – John Trimble & Son 1233.

Gorey RPS – J McFarland 1233, Owen Kirwan 1183, S & M Neary 1031, P & E Gormley 1023.

Ballymoney HPS 13/64 – D Dixon 1231, W & L McCaw 1124, D Dixon 1085, D & H Stuart 1013, 949, W & L McCaw 851, D Dixon 781, D & H Stuart 761.

Rasharkin & District – D Dixon 1231, 1085.

Newry & District – Ronnie Williamson 1229.

Bondhill Social – John Greenaway 1228, 1168, B & A Beattie 1166, M Robinson 1093, Capper Bros 915.

Downpatrick Premier – J Hannity & Son 1222, R Stranney 1203, J Linden & Son 1012, G McIntosh 937.

Enniscorthy – Niaz Mohamia 1220, 986, T O’Rourke & Son 980, Niaz Mohamia 593.

Dromara – N Edgar & Son 1220, 1157, H Silcock 1018, N Black & Son 788.

Crumlin & District – G F Lindsay 1214, P McClarence 1199, John Harkness 1153.

Lagan Valley – A & R Milliken & Brady 1214, 1127, S McAllister & Sons 1027, B & H Spence 996.

Newcastle – R McVeigh & Sons 1213.

Laurelvale – Dowey Bros 1213, G & C Topley 1142, Dowey Bros 1126, J Serplus 1124, John Dowey 1095, Deborah Lunn 962.

Greenhills – N & N Smith 1209.

Killyleagh Central – Gordon Bros & Sons 1208, 1170, Grieves & Morrison 1161, Gordon Bros & Sons 1135.

Donnycarney – G Daly & Son 1204, 1019.

Limavady – L Millar 1202.

Carlow & Dist – P J Nangle 1193.

Drumnavaddy – S Ogle 1190, E McAlinden & Sons 1170, S Ogle 1049, W McDowell & Son 1032, M/M N S Close 1032, C & G Quinn 1020, T McKinstry 905, M/M N S Close 891.

Randalstown HPS – Stewart Bros 1190, John Millar 1134.

Skerries – A Kelly 1186, P & J Jones 1152, J Hand 1070, A Kelly 979, P & J Jones 593.

Monaghan – P Coughlan 1182, H Gormley & Son 890, P McFadden 815, 812, H Gormley & Son 536.

Markethill – P McCall 1180.

Crossgar HPS – G & J O’Hare 1178, P Byrne & Son 1137, B Palmer & Son 1034, P Byrne & Son 1023, McCartan & Woodsides 1018, C McManus & Daughter 1014, S McLoughlin 894, McCartan & Woodsides 807.

Ballylesson - Alec Crawford 1176, J Kirk & Son 1096, 1092.

Armagh HPS 5/17 – D C & P McArdle 1173, G Steenson 1138, J Campbell 789, O Toal & Sons 748. 2 Bird Club - D C & P McArdle, J Campbell, O Toal & Sons.

Newtown Kilpedder – J Byrne 1158, E Nugent 1114, M Daly 837.

Finglas – W & J Bollard 1152, D Dalton & Son 1127.

Castledawson – S McFlynn 1139, Savage Bros 1104.

Newry City – K & H Young 1134.

Dervock RPS 3/16 - W & L McCaw 1124, D & H Stuart 1013, 949, W & L McCaw 851, D & H Stuart 761.

Laytown & District HPS – T Kavanagh & Partner 1115.

Newtownards – J McClenaghan 1113.

Drogheda & District – Seamus Clarke 1102, 764.

Boyne Valley – H & C Thorpe & McMorrow 1089, D Corrigan 1010, Ian Larney 682, Mark Palka 581, 581.

Shankill & District – Calderwood & Waite 1073.

Derriaghy – Belshaw & Anderson 1081.

Portadown & Drumcree – Sloan & Reid & Sons 1052, J Geary & Sons 1021, A McDonald 707, 492, Sloan & Reid & Sons 372, 354, Larkin Bros 318, 313, 308.

Stillorgan – P Smith & Son 1044, P Davis 607.

Malahide & District – T Nelson 1022, 893, D Ward 749.

Glenavy & District – D Coulter 1022, D Scott 797.

Wicklow South Road – G Hodgkinson 1019, 981.

Ahoghill Flying Club – Chris Moore 1015.

Blanchardstown RPC – J McLoughlin 1005, S Duran 977, 958, J Boothman & Son 796.

Beechpark Social – R Bothwell 979, G McEvoy 962.

Ballybrack RPC – G & P O’Dowd 969, 921, W Matthews 797.

Muckamore HPS – David Young 854.

Harmony HPS – Stephen Dempsey 792.

Hackettstown RPC – P Lucas 780.

Bray South End 16/85 – Harris Bros 702, E O’Toole & Sons 443, M Kane 434, W Healy 312, Harris Bros 260, P Scanlon 254, M Kane 248, E O’Toole & Sons 229, Fitzpatrick Bros 224, Fitzgerald & Reilly 217.

Naas RPC – L Gaffney 746.

East Wall & District – Josh Reily 502.

