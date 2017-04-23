YFCU One Act performances begin

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) drama season is set to continue with the association’s One Act Drama Festival.

Sponsored by NFU Mutual, the YFCU One Act Drama Festival is taking place in various venues throughout Northern Ireland and will showcase the talent that exists within the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster membership.

The full line up of venues and acts are as follows:

Monday 24th April at Ballymoney High School with performances from City of Derry YFC, Coleraine YFC and Finvoy YFC.

Tuesday 25th April at Ballymoney High School with performances from Holestone YFC, Kilrea YFC and Kilraughts YFC.

Wednesday 26th at Ballymoney High School with performances from Randalstown YFC, Straid YFC and Lisnamurrican YFC.

Thursday 27th April at Regent House Grammar School with performances from Donaghadee YFC, Ballywalter YFC and Newtownards YFC.

Friday 28th April at the 2000 Centre Newtownstewart with performances from

Derg Valley YFC, Seskinore YFC, Trillick & District YFC and Cappagh YFC.

Tickets for the performances cost £4 and can be purchased at the door. The One Act performances are open to the general public and are a great opportunity to see the range of talent within YFCU which always promises to be professional, original and above all entertaining. Members will be judged on the performance and production of their acts with awards presented to the most successful clubs at the annual YFCU Drama Dinner in early May.