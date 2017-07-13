YFCU Silage Assessment winners 2017

The final of the YFCU’s silage assessment competition, which is sponsored by John Thompson and Sons Limited, took place at the association’s stock judging finals day at CAFRE, Greenmount.

More than 700 members took part in the heats earlier in the year and the top placed members made it through to the final to battle it out assessing samples of silage.

YFCU members during the Silage Assessment Finals day that was held at CAFRE, Greenmount.

YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank John Thompson and Sons Limited for their continued support of this event and especially thank judge Ronald Annett for his time and expertise.

Silage Assessment Final 2017 - results

12-14 Age Category: 1st, Ryan Rodgers, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 2nd, John Baird, Dungiven YFC; 3rd, Kathryn McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC; 4th, Clarise Crozier, Collone YFC

14-16 Age Category: 1st, Kathryn Morton, Bleary YFC; 2nd, Amy Kinnear, Bleary YFC; 3rd, Chloe Parker, Garvagh YFC; 4th, Lauren McMurray, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

16-18 Age Category: 1st, Emma Donnelly, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 2nd, Christopher Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC; 3rd, Jack Patterson, Holestone YFC; 4th, David McConkey, Straid YFC

18-21 Age Category: 1st, Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC; 2nd, Alison Minford, Crumlin YFC; 3rd, Gemma Hetherington, Newtownstewart YFC; Joint 4th, Christopher Collier, Crumlin YFC and Zoe Faulkner, Ballywalter YFC

21-25 Age Category: 1st, Michael Torrens, Garvagh YFC; 2nd, Ian Walker, Collone YFC; 3rd, Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC; 4th, Paul Thompson, Lylehill YFC

25-30 Age Category

1st, Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC; 2nd, William Bolton, Curragh YFC; 3rd, Eamon McGarry, Crumlin YFC; 4th, Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC.