Young birds are off with a bang

The N.I.P.A. commenced their young bird race programme at the weekend (Sun 16-07-17) with a series of Area Liberations from Navan, Mullingar and Tullamore.

Section C were in Mullingar for their opening young bird race. 96 members sent 2,448 birds, liberation at 10.45am. Top bird in Sect C winning 1st, 2nd & 3rd Sect C is the Eastway partnership of M & T Griffiths. Congratulations guys on your recent top success.

R & J Conlane - Kingswood - 1st Sect D

Ballycarry: 1st 2nd 4th B McCammon 1525, 1523, 1494, 3rd NJ Arthurs 1506.

Ballyclare HPS: 9/206 1st G McNeilly 1449, 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1414, 3rd C Cameron 1399, 4th D McClelland 1394.

Carrick & Dist HPS: 7/150 1st 2nd T Creighton & Son 1505, 1501, 3rd 4th Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son 1464, 1463.

Carrick Social: 11/303 1st 2nd T Peel 1538, 1535, 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1534, 4th D & J Armstrong & Son 1527. Tommy wins the opening race timing an Oroory Hill Stud bred youngster.

M & T Griffiths - 1st Sect C Mullingar.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 11/258 1st 2nd Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1422, 1422, 3rd J & R Scott 1415, 4th A & N Lewis 1400.

Eastway HPS: 9/315 1st 2nd 3rd M & T Griffiths 1542.8, 1542.1, 1541, 4th G McKenna 1533.

Glenarm & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th G McWhirter 1411, 1346, 1346, 1346.

Horseshoe HPS: 1st J McWhirter 1491, 2nd N Ferguson 1453, 3rd J McAuley 1446, 4th W Ferguson 1440.

Hugh & Betty Stockman

Kingsmoss: 9/71 1st 2nd J & S Graham 1338, 1306, 3rd 4th G & C Lowry 1216, 1211.

Larne & Dist HPS: 11/283 1st 2nd 4th AS McNaghten 1489, 1488, 1466, 3rd M McCorry 1486. Good start for Alastair. Both birds are directly off Alastair’s Rosscarberry Y/B National winner 2016 when paired to a full brother of top racer “Thomas” belonging to good friends Mr & Mrs McNeilly, Doagh & Dist. Top Leo Van Rijn winning bloodlines.

Section D were in Mullingar for their opening young bird race. 46 members sent 995 birds, liberation at 11.30am. Top bird in Sect D winning 1st & 2nd Sect D is the Kingswood partnership of R & J Conlane. Congratulations guys on your recent top success.

Colin: 5/132 1st 2nd 4th S Rice 1505, 1504, 1473, 3rd O & M Monaghan 1503.

Harmony HPS: 1st 2nd Brown & Gardiner 1391, 1390, 3rd 4th S Dempsey 1377, 1377.

Harmony HPS - Navan: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th J Hall & Son 1584, 1583, 1583, 1583.

Hillsborough & Maze: 8/132 1st 2nd 3rd S Grainger & Son 1499, 1477, 1477, 4th Lavery Bros 1470.

Kingswood: 6/137 1st 2nd R & J Conlane 1510, 1507, 3rd 4th D & L Jackson & English 1502, 1501.

Section F were in Navan for their opening young bird race. 29 members sent 698 birds, liberation at 9.15am. Top birds in Sect F winning 1st 18th Sect F is the Harmony partnership of J Hall & Son. Congratulations guys on your recent top success.

Ards HPS: 6/141 1st 2nd 3rd 4th T Large & Dtrs 1445, 1434, 1433, 1432.

Corrigs: 5/156 1st S Brown 1480, 2nd 3rd 4th Toner Bros 1477, 1476, 1476.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st C Gibson 1526, 2nd 3rd 4th T & C Kilpatrick 1494, 1487, 1482.

Killyleagh Central: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th C Healy 1535, 1535, 1534, 1534.

Section G were in Tullamore for their opening young bird race. 24 members sent 751 birds, liberation at 11.45am. Top bird in Sect G winning 1st, 3rd & 5th Sect G is the Ballyholland partnership of Sands & Rice. Their latest top performer is bred from a cock purchased from R & M Mulhollands sale - Paul Stobbs Breeding - when paired to one of their Willy Jacob family. Congratulations guys on your recent top success.

Ballyholland: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Sands & Rice 1555, 1553, 1553, 1546.

Millvale: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th G Murphy 1549, 1549, 1540, 1530.

Newry & Dist: 1st 2nd 4th Mark Maguire & Son 1554, 1553, 1551, 3rd R Williamson 1552.

ULSTER FEDERATION

The Ulster Federation were in Navan for their second young bird race of the season. The birds were liberated on Sunday 16/07/17 17 at 9.30 am into a light west north west wind. Best bird at time of going to press is Kennedy & Lyons, Lagan Valley. Congratulations on your recent top success.

Alexandra: 6/161 1st Mr & Mrs Reynolds 1627, 2nd B Gallagher 1626, 3rd 4th T Lyttle 1610, 1610.

Andersonstown: 7/183 1st Johnston Bros 1623, 2nd 3rd 4th P Morgan & Son 1611, 1608, 1608.

Brittannia: 1st 2nd SP Haughey 1627, 1625, 3rd 4th McGann Bros 1624, 1623.

East End (1): 7/133 1st M Kelly & Sons 1630, 2nd 4th R & S Scates 1600, 1598, 3rd J & J Scates 1598.

East End (2): 4/100 1st 2nd 3rd 4th D & L Jackson & English 1601, 1583, 1583, 1583.

Fortfield: 16/493 1st T Kearney 1640.1, 2nd 3rd 4th RM McManus 1627, 1620, 1619.

Glen Invitation: 14/288 1st 4th M McManus 1636, 2nd 3rd G & G Toner 1616, 1616.

Grosvenor: 12/458 1st 2nd 3rd 4th J & L Smyth 1633, 1633, 1631, 1631.

Lagan Valley RPC: 9/373 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Kennedy & Lyons 1646, 1644, 1644, 1643.

Shamrock Two Bird: 30/60 1st J & D Braniff 1631, 2nd Johnston Bros 1623.

Shankill: 8/220 1st 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1639, 1638, 3rd 4th Smyth & Bittles 1627, 1625.

South Belfast: 4/91 1st R Fear 1602, 2nd 3rd Lavery, Lavery & Nesbitt 1561, 1561, 4th R Kenna 1552.

West Belfast: 16/381 1st 2nd 3rd 4th B Smyth 1626, 1626, 1625, 1625.

Wheatfield: 1st 2nd 3rd J & D Braniff 1633, 1631, 1630, 4th J Ferrin & Sons 1616.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

Happy wedding anniversary to my good friends Hugh, better known as “Stocky” and Betty Stockman, West Belfast HPS, who celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary recently - two of the nicest people you could meet.

Harmony HPS Results

Section D - Mullingar - 16/07/17

1. Brown & Gardiner 1391.012

2. Brown & Gardiner 1390.134

3. Stephen Dempsey 1377.580

4. Stephen Dempsey 1377.580

5. J & V Abernethy 1368.749

6. J & V Abernethy 1357.509

7. P Johnston 1343.541

8. Brown & Gardiner 1342.907

9. P Johnston 1342.164

10. P Johnston 1341.771

Harmony HPS Results

Section F - Navan - 16/07/17

1. J Hall & Son 1584.669

2. J Hall & Son 1583.976

3. J Hall & Son 1583.630

4. J Hall & Son 1583.285

5. J Hall & Son 1583.285

6. J Hall & Son 1582.939

7. J Hall & Son 1582.939

8. J Hall & Son 1582.593

9. J Hall & Son 1581.903

10. J Hall & Son 1581.903