Young birds continue season

For the second week the NIPA birds were competing in a series of Area Liberations from Mullingar and Tullamore. Next week the mass release is due for Tullamore on Saturday weather permitting.

Sect G Tullamore (2) Area Lib 10.15am 45/1968 – G Murphy Millvale 1359, G Murphy 1359, W & J Chambers Millvale 1358, R Williamson Newry & Dist 1357, A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland 1357, W & J Chambers 1357, R Williamson 1356, G Murphy 1356, B Chambers Ballyholland 1356, G Murphy 1356.

Sect E & Part A Tullamore (2) Area Lib 10.35am 128/4236 – Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1347, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1345, Rafferty & Toman 1345, A Craic Laurelvale 1341, D Love Edgarstown 1341, C J & B Ferris Wilton Cross 1341, D Love 1340, N Weir Loughgall 1340, Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1340, N Weir 1339.

Sect F Mullingar Area Lib 10.15am 38/1172 – Gordon Bros & Son Killyleagh Central 1322, 1322, 1321, 1321, 1321, 1321, 1321, 1321, 1321, 1321.

Sect C Mullingar (2) Area Lib 9.15am 118/3216 – G & M Atcheson Ligoniel 1299, 1298, 1298, 1298, 1297, D Balloch Ligoniel 1297, 1297, G & M Atcheson 1296, D Balloch 1295, G & M Atcheson 1295.

Sect D Mullingar (2) Area Lib 9.45am 61/1528 – Gregg Bros & McCandless Titanic 1287, 1287, 1287, 1287, 1286, 1284, 1284, J Greenaway Dromore HPS 1276, 1276, 1275.

Sect B & Part A Mullingar (2) Area Lib 8.00am 111/2924 – K Glass Windsor Soc 1280, Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Prem 1273, Hanson & Harpur 1273, J Connolly Ballymoney 1269, J Connolly 1268, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1267, 1267, 1267, 1267, 1266.

Sect H Mullingar (2) Area Lib 8.30am 82/1761 – Jay Walsh Strabane 1249, D Booth Foyle 1236, 1235, 1235, 1235, 1233, 1232, 1231, 1231, 1231.

NIPA Race/Date

Area Liberations Mullingar & Tullamore – Saturday 22nd July 2017, wind Lt NE

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coleraine Premier HPS - Hanson & Harpur 1273, 1273, J L Madden 1262, 1261. Congratulations to Jimmy Hanson on winning 2nd Open with a bird out of a daughter of Dixon’s Heartbreaker. J L Madden wins the pools.

Windsor Social 11/278 – K Glass 1280, R & J Parke 1264, 1262, T Scott & Son 1259. Big well done to Kenny Glass Wednesday 2 Bird member on winning 1st Nipa Open area lib. Super flying mate it must be all that good training giving the birds the edge. R & J Parke win the pools.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 13/187 - M & M Rabbett 1203, M & M Rabbett 1202, Andy Mitchell 1195, Cathal Fox 1195. The winner said: “This one was for my Granda who recently passed away... though he never understood why my father or I liked pigeons, he always encouraged it and took great interest in results. This wee bird is now named “Ballygrove Sambo” as this was our nickname for my Granda.”

Derry & District 17/326 – M Jones 1195, G & J Ramsey 1181, 1180, A McCrudden 1175.

Foyle RPS – Tony Bradley 1199, Malone & McKinney 1184, 1181, Tony Bradley 1178.

Londonderry PRS 6/108 – Leo Flanagan 1183, 1155, Wick & Murray 1154, Leo Flanagan 1153.

Maiden City 14/271 – T Rodgers 1187, P McLaughlin 1172, 1156, R & G Martin 1155. Good fly by Tony Rodgers Elaghmore Lofts – well done!

Omagh & District – Ken Armstrong, 1224, Ken Armstrong 1223, Richard Adams 1201, Alan Kelly 1200.

Strabane & District 12/241 – Jay Walsh 1249, John White 1207, Jay Walsh 1202, 1188. Well done Jay on your win from Mullingar and having five birds in the Top 10.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/248 – J Smyth & Son 1123, Young McManus & Sons 1219, 1211, 1201. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – J Smyth & Son 1123, Young McManus & Sons 1219.

Ballymena & District 7/220 – W & J Smyth 1212, McFall & McManus 1178, Blair & Rankin 1165, McFall & McManus 1165.

Ballymoney HPS 14/508 – J Connolly 1269, 1268, D Dixon 1264, 1263.

Ballymoney West Combine 4/102 – J McDowell & Sons 1210, D Gage 1145, W Blair 1138, R J Elliott 1125.

Broughshane & District – J Simpson 1243.

Cullybackey HPS 11/321 – A Darragh 1254, C McIntyre 1223, A Darragh 1218, M/M M Sempey 1213.

Crumlin & District – Fleming Bros.

Dervock IPS 3/167 – S Laverty 1229, D Devenney 1229, 1216, D & H Stuart 1170.

Harryville HPS 7/200 – R H Clements 1251, A McBride 1245, L Mullan 1241, 1241.

Kells & District HPS 6/137 – J Millar & Son 1186, 1184, Surgenor Bros 1165, 1164. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Surgenor Bros 1092.

Muckamore HPS 8/204 – T & L Yates 1181, S Maginty 1178, 1173, T & L Yates 1116.

New Antrim Amalgamated – McFall & McManus 1178, 1165, 1120.

Randalstown HPS 7/229 – F & G & J Dickey 1220, 1220, 1220, 1218.

Rasharkin & Dist 12/508 – J & M Milliken 1267, 1267, W & L McLean 1241, H Cubitt 1216.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – T McClean 1338, G Buckley & Son 1314, 1313, T McLean 1313.

Armagh – D C & P McArdle 1345, Hawthorne & Brown 1326, D C & P McArdle 1325, 1322.

Bleary – R Adamson 1334, G O’Dowd 1333, R Adamson 1328.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1321, D Calvin1320, D Calvin 1310, D Calvin 1309.

Edgarstown – David Love 1341, 1316, 1316.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1347, 1345, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 1331, G O’Dowd 1331.

Laurelvale – A Craig 1341, D Lunn 1334, A Craig 1333, 1332.

Loughgall – N Weir 1340, N Weir 1339, S West 1324, S West 1308.

Lurgan Social – J Douglas & Son 1338, 1338, J P Nelson 1336, S Curran 1334.

Markethill 6/227 – G Hewitt 1304, G Hewitt 1304, A Humphries & Son 1300, A Humphries & Son 1299.

Portadown & Drumcree HPS 10/371 – Larkin Bros 1309, Hagan & Rowney 1331, 1331, 1322. A great start to the young bird programme for Alan, Jim and Paul taking pole position with a further two in the top six.

Wilton Cross – C J & B Ferris 1341, Toal Bros 1334, C J & B Ferris 1322, D Carville & Son 1315.

Early Liberation from Mullingar – Rasharkin lofts dominate

Mullingar was the venue again for the second of the Area Liberations. Local birds just short of 3,000, were released first at the early time of 8.00am in a Lt Northeast wind. Winners made good time but later arrivals ran into showers over the route. The longer fliers dominated the result with overall winner Kenny Glass in the Windsor Soc (1280), and two birds each for Hanson & Harpur (Coleraine Prem) and John Connolly (Ballymoney) these two lofts winning for the second week. Two lofts dominated MAC with J & M Milliken of Rasharkin, very hard to beat with the best seven birds, followed by Danny Dixon who also had an excellent card. In the Ballymena area Alan Darragh was 1st Cullybackey (1254) and Roy Clements 1st Harryville (1251) this loft winning for the second week.

MAC Mullingar (2) – J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1267.93, 1267.51, 1267.37, 1267.10, 1266.82, 1266.54, 1266.13, D Dixon Rasharkin 1264.09, 1263.95, 1248.95, 1248.81, 1248.41, 1247.73, 1247.60, J & M Milliken 1245.06, 1244.04, 1244.12, 1243.19, 1243.05, 1242.65, 1242.25.

The draw has been made for the Young Bird Knock-Out. Like the old birds a number of the games are among members of local clubs. Remember it’s being run for a bit of fun and competition. The first ever Old Bird Knock-out competition was won by an Associate Member Gibson & O’Neill. On route to winning they knocked out George Bell, Houston Bros, J Eagleson & Sons and W & J Smyth then defeated Young McManus & Son in the final at Penzance Classic. The Young Birds start this weekend at Tullamore followed by Roscrea 5/8, Gowran Park 12/8, Fermoy 19/8, Fermoy 2/9 and the final at Rosscarbery Nat.

Matches at Tullamore: Bye v T Whyte, Bye v N Bradley, Percy Son & Murphy v G & G Jackson, J Eagleson & Sons v Richmond Bros, H Cubitt v J Harris, R McFall & Son v T & G Balmer, D Houston & Son v W McFetridge, H Boyd v J Orr & Son, W & J Smyth v J C Letters, A C & T Tweed v J & M Milliken, F & G & J Dickey v W Livingstone, G Gilmour v P McDonald, D Mitchell v Steele & McNeill, M Graham v Young McManus & Sons, B O’Rawe v RJ & WJ Reid, Smylie Bros v C Young, Bye v M/M Robinson, Bye v D Mairs, Bye v J McNeill & Son, W & W Gilbert v C Donnelly, Stewart Bros v J Smyth & Son, G McAllister & Son v R Boota, A Purvis v W J McLean, J Millar v D Dixon, J Balmer v C Moore, G Bell v J W Reynolds, Blair & Rankin v Houston Bros, T R Alexander v K Wilkinson & Son, T & M Morrow v G Connolly, A Shields v Gibson & O’Neill, W & N Gilbert v McFall & McManus, Balmer Young & Son v G & A Eagleson.

Triangle Loft takes 1st Open from Mullingar

King Kenny Glass from the Windsor Social in Coleraine had the big early arrival in the second of the Area Libs from Mullingar and doing velocity 1280, he scored 1st Club, 1st Coleraine Triangle & 1st Open 111/2924. The winning Blue hen was timed at 10.46am and was flying 121 miles.

Coleraine Triangle Mullingar (2) – K Glass Windsor Soc 1280, Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Prem 1273, 1273, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1264, J L Madden Coleraine Prem 1262, R & J Parke 1262, J L Madden 1261, 1261, Hanson & Harpur 1260, 1260, 1260, T Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1259, J L Madden 1253, 1251, Diamond Bros & McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1249, 1248, D Coyles & Son Coleraine Prem 1245, R & J Parke 1238, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1238, Diamond Bros & McLaughlin 1238.

North Coast Classic news update

The winner of the Monaghan Hotspot one was the O’Barr team, father and son syndicate of Ryan and Joel Barr.

Ryan has sent a small pedigree on their winner, (who is known in the NCC as Patch, because young Joel picked this youngster out as his favourite and called him Patch, before entering him into the NCC).

This pedigree may be short and sweet but as you see, it says it all. Patch’s sire was a Hot Spot winner for Willy Neill, in 2013 winning Hotspot 4 and the Dam is also a NCC Hot Spot winner, winning Hotspot 5 in 2012.

This hen was a Luc Culemans venture pigeon in 2012 and was bought by the Dambuster Syndicate. So there you go, the old saying must be right.....put winners to winners and you’ll get winners.