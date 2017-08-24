Young birds head from Fermoy

The N.I.P.A. continued their young bird race programme with a race from Fermoy at the weekend.

649 members sent 18,313 birds, liberated at 10.45am into a westerly breeze. Topping the Open this weekend, winning 1st Club Ballyholland, 1st Sect G (68/2,444) and 1st Open NIPA Fermoy is a loft that has been in red hot form over the past few weeks, the partnership of Sands & Rice - Kevin Sands & Declan Rice. Their latest top performer is bred from the very best winning lines of their Willy Jacobs family of birds. Sire was on loan from Oroory Hill Stud, to whom they are extremely grateful. Dam is their No 1 Stock Hen - Dam, G/Dam & G/G/Dam on numerous winners and prizewinners up to NIPA Open level

Sands & Rice - Ballyholland - 1st Open NIPA Fermoy

Section C Report

Top bird, winning 1st Club Ligoniel & Dist, 1st Sect C (118/2,801) and 4th Open is the partnership of G & M Atcheson. Michael’s latest top performer is a blue pied cock. He is a grandson of his double RPRA winner “Georgie Lad” on the dam’s side who is sire and grandsire of 1st section winners. The sire is direct from Robin Leuven and full of the best of Stefaan Lambrechts bloodlines.

Ballycarry: 1st 4th B McCammon 1636, 1616, 2nd 3rd A Cooke 1618, 1618.

Ballyclare HPS: 1st G McNeilly 1637, 2nd 3rd WR Moore & Son 1635, 1622.

Michael Atcheson - G & M Atcheson - Ligoniel & Dist - 1st Sect C Fermoy

Carrick & Dist HPS: 6/165 1st 4th T Creighton & Son 1619, 1538, 2nd S Beattie & Dtrs 1568, 3rd Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son 1564.

Carrick Social: 11/282 1st Mr & Mrs McDowell & Crawford 1671, 2nd Mr & Mrs G Robinson 1664, 3rd 4th D & J Armstrong & Son 1627, 1625.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 19/237 1st 3rd Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1594, 1572, 2nd F Simpson 1582, 4th J & R Scott 1554.

Eastway: 13/279 1st G McKenna 1670, 2nd J Burrows 1653, 3rd Whiteside Bros 1638, 4th R Francey 1625.

McCarton & Woodside - Killyleagh & Dist - 1st Sect F Fermoy

Glenarm & Dist HPS: 6/76 1st 2nd 3rd 4th McMullan Bros 1488, 1452, 1450, 1446.

Horseshoe HPS: 9/200 1st 3rd K & D Hagans 1620, 1605, 2nd 4th N Ferguson 1618, 1519.

Kingsmoss: 8/95 1st 3rd J Dawson & Son 1594, 1573, 2nd 4th T Lillie 1575, 1532.

Larne & Dist HPS: 15/359 1st L O’Neill & Son 1659, 2nd 3rd 4th AS McNaghten 1637, 1636, 1628.

Ian Gibb - I Gibb & Sons, Glenavy, 1st Sect D Fermoy, pictured on a visit to Belgium

Ligoniel: 1st G & M Atcheson 1677, 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1629, 3rd Ed Heaney & Son 1623.

Section D Report

Top bird - Winning 1st Club Glenavy, 1st Sect D (80/2,303) and 3rd Open is the top racing partnership of Ian Gibb & Sons. This is another loft that has been in top form in recent weeks. Their latest top performer is bred from their Stefaan Lambrechts winning family - a family of birds sourced direct from the fountainhead.

Colin: 1st 3rd G Boyle & Son 1672, 1629, 2nd J Gregory & Sons 1647.

Dromara: 1st 2nd D Aiken 1668, 1651, 3rd N Edgar & Son 1642.

Dromore: 1st Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1674, 2nd J Greenaway 1674, 3rd P & J Boal 1673.

Dunedin: 1st Myles, Kincaid McCann & Auld 1621, 2nd BTC Foulis & Gill 1615, 3rd Cowan & McCartney 1611.

Glenavy: 1st 2nd 3rd I Gibb & Sons 1679, 1670, 1662.

Harmony HPS: 8/228 1st 4th Delaney & McCambridge 1661, 1652, 2nd 3rd J Hall & Son 1657, 1657.

Hillsborough & Maze: 11/430 1st A & R Milliken & Brady 1668, 2nd I Rollins & Son 1666, 3rd 4th S Grainger & Son 1663, 1658.

Kingswood: 6/130 1st D & L Jackson & English 1634, 2nd 4th R & J Conlane 1624, 3rd WR Evans & Leahy 1608.

Lisburn & Dist: 18/397 1st S Briggs 1637, 2nd 3rd G Smyth 1634, 1633, 4th L Magee & Son 1629.

Titanic: 1st Gregg Bros & McCandless 1669, 2nd M McClure 1667, 3rd 4th WR Evans & Leahy 1654, 1654.

Section F Report

Top bird - Winning 1st & 2nd Club Killyleagh & Dist & st & 2nd Sect F (33/935) and 32nd Open is the partnership of McCarton & Woodsides. Sorry no information.

Ards HPS: 8/154 1st 3rd Plunkett Pollock & Nelson 1620, 1598, 2nd 4th Muckle & McCormick 1606, 1597.

Comber Central: 5/79 1st 2nd 3rd 4th C Hutchinson 1647, 1645, 1615, 1598.

Corrigs: 8/260 1st S & E McGaw 1648, 2nd S Brown 1616, 3rd Toner Bros 1613, 4th G & P Brown 1605.

Killyleagh Central: 1st 2nd Grieves & Morrison 1651, 1636, 3rd C Healy 1619.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1660, 1657, 3rd Morrison Bros 1638.

Section G Report

See Opening Report

Ballyholland: 10/475 1st 3rd Sands & Rice 1685, 1651, 2nd O Markey 1683, 4th M Peters 1637.

Banbridge: 1st McCracken Bros 1643, 2nd B McAvoy 1585, 3rd F Simpson 1583.

Banbridge Social: 1st 3rd McCracken Bros 1643, 1604, 2nd B McAvoy 1642.

Drumnavaddy: 1st 2nd J Smyth & Sons 1627, 1619, 3rd T McKinstry 1611.

Millvale: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th W & J Chambers 1662, 1662, 1661, 1661.

Newry & Dist: 1st R Williamson 1676, 2nd JF McCabe & Son 1642, 3rd JJ McCabe 1639, 4th Mal Maguire & Son 1633.

Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd Donnelly Bros 1622, 1612, 1610.

NorthSouth Fed: 1st 10th Sands & Rice 1685, 1651, 2nd O Markey 1683, 3rd R Williamson 1676, 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th W & J Chambers 1662, 1662, 1661, 1661, 1660, 1651.

ULSTER FEDERATION

The Ulster Federation were in Fermoy for their 7th young bird race of the season. The birds were liberated on Saturday 19/08/17 17 at 10.15 am into a westerly breeze. Top two birds, at time of going to press , winning 1st & 2nd Open Ulster Fed is to the Brittannia lofts of SP Haughey. Both top performers were obtained from Oroory Hill Stud and win 2nd and 3rd in the Oroory Hot Spot Race at the weekend also. The annual Dan & Clare Branniff Memorial Race was also flown at the weekend. Winners were the top racing father/son partnership of Joe & David Braniff - J & D Branniff, Wheatfield.

Alexandra: 6/127 1st 2nd 3rd Fegan & McAdorey 1655, 1640, 1639, 4th Mr & Mrs Reynolds 1639.

Andersonstown: 8/160 1st O & M Monaghan 1659, 2nd 4th J Kennedy & Son 1659, 1653, 3rd C Rea 1654.

Brittannia: 1st 2nd 4th SP Haughey 1665, 1665, 1659, 3rd McGann Bros 1662.

East End (1): 6/133 1st B Hutchinson 1660, 2nd J Scates & Sons 1653, 3rd J & J Scates 1620, 4th R & S Scates 1606.

East End (2): 4/74 1st W Morgan 1608, 2nd 4th D & L Jackson & English 1605, 1518, 3rd P Wylie 1565.

Fortfield: 11/293 1st R Ward & Bros 1659, 2nd A O’Hanlon 1654, 3rd RM McManus 1654, 4th SE SC Rice 1653.

Glen Invitation: 6/100 1st 2nd 4th G & G Toner 1650, 1649, 3rd J Jackson 1639.

Grosvenor: 15/420 1st J & M Smyth 1661, 2nd P O’Neill & Son 1661, 3rd S O’Halloran & Son 1660, 4th P Farrelly & Son 1660.

Lagan Valley RPC: 13/324 1st J & J Taggart 1658, 2nd 4th H Jennings & Son 1657, 1656, 3rd R & A Gore 1656.

Shamrock Two Bird: 30/60 1st P O’Neill & Son 1661, 2nd A O’Hanlon 1654. St Malo £5 Nom 1st O Farrelly 1638.

Shankill: 1st 3rd Smyth & Bittles 1647, 1578 , 2nd 4th J Wallace & Son 1597, 1578.

South Belfast: 1st R Kenna 1645, 2nd 3rd 4th A McEwen 1637, 1576, 1576.

West Belfast: 15/271 1st 2nd D Balloch 1662, 1662, 3rd B Smyth 1661, 4th Stockman & Robinson 1661.

Wheatfield: 1st J & D Braniff 1663, 2nd 3rd P & M Travers 1661, 1660, 4th J Ferrin & Sons 1658.

Dan & Clare Branniff Memorial Race - Result

1st J&D Branniff 1663 D&E Pool £138 + £100 prize money; 2nd J. Mc Alorum & son 1659 ABCDE Nom £202.90 + £50 prize money; 3rd J. Kennedy & Son 1659 ABCD £75.40 + £30 prize money; 4th J. Ward & Son 1657 ABCD £45.50 + £20 prize money; 5th J&L Smyth 1656 ABC £15.60; 6th J&D Branniff 1655 E £40.40 - A O Hanlon E pool £20.20 - Total Pools £538.00 - Prize money £200.00

Congratulations to the winner plus all the prize winners from the Branniff Family.

OROORY HILL STUD HOT SPOT RESULTS

The Oroory Hill Stud Hot Spot Races continued at the weekend - O’Roory Hill Stud

Hot Spot Results - Week 4 - 19th August 2017 : 1st. G McKenna - £100 – Eastway – 1670

1st Club, 3rd Section 12th Open NIPA - 2nd. SP Haughey - £50 – Brittannia – 1665.4

1st Open Ulster Fed - 3rd. SP Haughey - £30 – Brittannia - £1665.2

2nd Open Ulster Fed - 4th W&J Chambers - £20 – Millvale – 1662

1st Club, 6th Section, 26th Open . An excellent week of results for O’Roory Hill Stud!

Congratulations to the winner and all the prizewinners. Some other results from this week’s racing: Mr & Mrs G Delaney – Dromore HPS – 1st Club, 4th Section, 6th Open - Delaney & McCambridge – Harmony HPS – 1st Club, 9th Section, 29th Open - Fegan & McAdorey – Alexandra – 1st Club - Ian Blair – Dungannon – 1st Club - T McKinstry – Drumnavaddy – 3rd Club

Harmony HPS Results

Fermoy - 19/08/17

1. Delaney & McCambridge 1661.773

2. John Hall & Son 1657.539

3. John Hall & Son 1657.402

4. Delaney & McCambridge 1652.820

5. J & V Abernethy 1647.226

6. John Hall & Son 1632.464

7. John Hall & Son 1632.331

8. John Hall & Son 1631.933

9. John Hall & Son 1631.800

10. Brown & Gardiner 1624.530