Young Farmers get ready to travel to Latvia

Representatives from the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are getting ready to travel to Latvia tomorrow (Sunday) to attend the European Rally.

The YFCU Rally Team for 2017 consists of team leader, President James Speers along with Annaclone & Magherally YFC member Jonathan Sleator, David Oliver from Dungiven YFC, Melanie McClean from Holestone YFC and Danielle Black from Coleraine YFC.

The European Rally will be held in Latvia from 6th - 13th August and the theme for this year is ‘AIR’ which stands for Active, Inspired and Rural. The Rally is organised by Rural Youth Europe which functions as an umbrella for youth organisations working to promote and activate young people in the countryside and will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.

YFCU President James Speers commented: “The European Rally will give the team the opportunity to share best practice, attend workshops and learn more about the other young farmers’ clubs that are attending from across Europe.

“The Rally will also allow us to showcase our organisation and Northern Ireland’s rural youth as well as allowing us to experience another country and culture, and spend time interacting with rural youth groups from across Europe.

“I would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued support and commitment to YFCU as one of our key platinum sponsors which allows us to be represented at the European Rally again this year.”