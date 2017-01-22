Young handlers on their way to Ballymena

The Young Limousin Breeders Northern Ireland (YLBNI) Club are hosting their annual Young Handlers Competition and Calf Spectacular at Ballymena Mart today (Saturday 21st January).

Judging this prestige competition is Christine Williams and partner Paul Tippetts from the renowned Wilodge Herd.

Due to generous support from event sponsors, competitors will not be disappointed. The club would like to take this opportunity to thank AI Services, the Bank of Ireland, British Limousin Cattle Society, Cogent, Doherty & Grey, Firmount Veterinary, Greenmount Country Stores, HVS Animal Health, Jenkins Butchers, MinPrint, Norbrook, Northern Counties Co-operative, Northern Ireland Limousin Club, Quail Fine Foods, Semenstore, Steven Cassidy and Storm.

The day will kick off at 9am with the Young Handlers Competition for competitors up to the age of 28 years old, followed by the Calf Spectacular. This year there is a strong entry of pedigree and commercial Limousin classes for all to see with six elite calves being offered for sale. The sale is due to commence at 1pm and it will comprise of unhaltered pedigree Limousin heifers and Limousin cross commercials.

Catalogues are available in the Ballymena Mart office.

This is a spectacle not to be missed. For more information contact Briege Diamond on briegediamond@yahoo.com