Your success is our success!

For every farmer the health of their cattle is crucial to the success of their business and that is why Miller Bedding takes great care to source the highest specification dairy cattle bedding products available.

The company would like to thank the numerous farmers who have this year switched to Miller Bedding for their bedding supplies as they have clearly recognised the benefits of quality animal bedding with your livestock.

There are lots of choices in the market for animal bedding but at Miller Bedding they have been working hard to source a range of proven animal bedding solutions that suit the needs of the individual dairy farmer and this is now well proven, as they have seen a remarkable level of repeat orders and referrals throughout the season.

At Miller Bedding the 100% MDF free virgin sawdust offers excellent absorbency rates which ensure that cattle stay cleaner and drier for longer. Earlier this season Miller Bedding was delighted to launch the sale of wood pellet fines, an increasingly popular bedding choice which ensures a cheaper and longer lasting bed, again 100% MDF free.

Their products are available in a variety of sizes to suit the needs of all dairy farmers and with constant supply this enables dairy farmers to manage stock levels in an affordable manner. With all products being easy to use, Miller Bedding’s products are suitable for automated spreaders, scrapers and slurry systems and provides a “good quality” bedding choice.

Making deliveries throughout Northern Ireland with both Red Tractor Assurance Dairy Scheme and Farm Quality Assured compliance, Miller Bedding has been supplying an increasing number of dairy farmers from Kilkeel in Co Down to Castlederg in Co Tyrone and everywhere in between with one dairy farmer from Ballygawley, Co Tyrone commenting on “consistent quality of the product, reduction of dust when spreading, and its ability to support low cell counts” as the reasons why he switched to Miller Bedding.

To understand how Miller Bedding can support your dairy farm please contact Glen on 028 7133 8383 or Drew 07739 941 699 or email info@millerbedding.co.uk or why not visit them at this years’ Balmoral Show, Stand 62 in the Agri Pavilion.