Zoe completes Everest base camp dream

With a strong desire, both to see the Himalayas and challenge herself mentally and physically, in November 2016 Thompsons’ Human Resources Manager, Zoe McKane set off on an unforgettable journey to Everest base camp.

Building on a long term relationship between Thompsons and Marie Curie, Zoe decided to raise funds through raffles and various events held at York Road, which combined with Zoe’s ‘Just Giving’ page and support from Thompsons, raised over £6,500.

After 12 months training around Belfast carrying the equivalent of a bag of horse feed on her back, in all weather conditions, Zoe was ready to fly to Nepal for what was to prove to be an emotional journey.

Zoe explained: “Having left my three young sons in Northern Ireland, when I flew into Kathmandu and viewed the Himalayas for the first time, the enormity of the challenge began to sink in.

“I had received such wonderful support from my friends and colleagues, so I felt a huge responsibility to those that were giving me financial and emotional investment to complete this mission.

“Over the course of 12 days we trekked 150km at high altitude to reach base camp. At several points I wasn’t sure whether I would make it, but the support of the wonderful people of Nepal and thoughts of those at home kept me going through the amazing scenery on particularly tough days.”

Everyone at Thompsons is very proud of Zoe’s achievement and would like to thank all that supported her to achieve this incredible personal and financial goal.