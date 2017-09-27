1,579 cattle come under the hammer at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,579 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart last week with a good steady demand reported for all classes of stock.

In the fatstock ring 470 lots listed produced a strong demand with cow heifers selling to £198 for a 510kg Limousin. £191 for a 610kg Limousin, £187 for a 560kg Limousin and £187 for a 510kg Limousin.

Beef cows topped £191 for a 630kg Limousin, £189 for a 800kg Belgian Blue. £185 for a 570kg Limousin and £183 for a 660kg Limousin.

Friesian cows sold to £128 per 100kg and the top twenty average for cows and cow heifers was £181 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES IN THIS SECTION:

Armagh producer £510kg Limousin to £198 and 610kg Limousin to £180. Aughnacloy producer 630kg Limousin to £191 and 770kg Limousin to £178. Portadown producer 610kg Limousn to £191. Newry producer 800kg Belgian Blue to £189. Fivemiletown producer 520kg Limousin to £187. Fivemiletown producer 560kg Limousin to £187. Greencastle producer 570kg Limousin to £185. Fivemiletown producer 660kg Limousin to £183. Ballygawley producer 530kg Limousin to £182. Rosslea producer 620kg Limousin to £182. 480kg Hereford to £182. Coalisland producer 610kg Limousin to £179. Moneymore producer 680kg Limousin to £178 and 680kg Belgian Blue to £176. Fermanagh producer 540kg Limousin to £175. Irvinestown producer 640kg Limousin to £174. Newry producer 790kg Limousin to £173. Brookeborough producer 690kg Charolais to £172.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £128 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 890kg Belgian Blue to £160. 890kg Limousin to £149. 850kg Limousin to £144. 920kg Limousin to £142. 820kg Charolais to £135. 800kg Charolais to £134. 990kg Charolais to £124. 890kg Holstein to £113. 900kg Charolais to £110.

FAT STEERS (overage)

800kg Charolais to £183. 500kg Limousin to £181. 670kg Charolais to £176. 720kg Simmental to £175. 580kg Limousin to £172. 560kg Limousin to £171. 540kg Friesian to £168. 520kg Belgian Blue to £163. 580kg Fleckvieh to £156. 650kg Friesian to 3137. 640kg Shorthorn dairy to £133.

FAT STEERS (underage)

640kg Charolais to £203. 540kg Limousin to £202. 560kg Simmental to £201. 650kg Charolais to £198. 550kg Limousin to £192. 730kg Hereford to £191. 670kg Charolais to £190. 550kg Limousin to £189. 520kg Charolais to £184. 630kg Limousin to £181. 910kg Simmental to £178. 800kg Simmental to £175. 560kg Hereford to £166. 590kg Hereford to £166.

FAT HEIFERS (underage)

490kg Limousin to £206. 490kg Limousin to £196. 460kg Limousin to £189. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £189. 570kg Charolais to £185. 500kg Limousin to £183. 500kg Limousin to £183. 590kg Belgian Blue to £162. 480kg Limousin to £160. Friesians sold from £124 to £132 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (404)

A brisk demand in this section for a large entry with forward lots selling to £1,550 for a 840kg Blonde D’Aquitaine. £1,485 for a 730kg Charolais and £1,395 for a 670kg Limousin to M Lenny, Ballygawley. R J Wright, Portadown, Campbell, Coalisland 720kg Hereford to £1,470 and 650kg Limousin to £1,355. K Berry, Armagh 740kg Charolais to £1,470, 760kg Charolais to £1,440 and 680kg Charolais to £1,405. D and M Gates, Dungannon 720kg Charolais to £1,440, 870kg Hereford to £1,400, 700kg Charolais to £1,390 and 690kg Charolais to £1,380. B Rea, Moy, 680kg Charolais to £1,410. Templepatrick producer 650kg Limousin to £1,385 and 650kg Simmental to £1,360. P McVeigh, Dungannon 640kg Limousin to £1,355. S Primrose, Fivemiletown 640kg Charolais to £1,355.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J McQuaid, Tempo 460kg Charolais to £1,120. M McGirr, Tempo 440kg Charolais to £1,110 and 480kg Charolais to £1,085. M Hamill, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,075, 500kg Charolais to £1,070, 490kg Limousin to £1,055 and 490kg Limousin to £1,020. P McClave, Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1,070. D Murray, Lurgan 500kg Limousin to £1,070. R Wallace, Moneymore 490kg Charolais to £1,065 and 500kg Limousin to £1,060. J Jardine, Aughnacloy 490kg Charolais to £1,065. J Keenan, Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1,060, 490kg Charolais to £1,040, 500kg Limousin to £1,020 and 480kg Limousin to £1,020. A T Martin, Derrylin 460kg Charolais to £1,010. J Coary, Dungannon 450kg Charolais to £1,005.

STORE HEIFERS (185)

A larger entry sold easily to a strong demand with forward lots selling to £1,550 for a 780kg Charolais to K Berry, Armagh. D Mooney, Ballinderry 590kg Charolais to £1,375 and 610kg Charolais to £1,245. Geo Potts, Dungannon 590kg Simmental to £1,360 and 560kg Limousin to £1,290. B Ryan, Dungannon 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,345. J Daly, Dungannon 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,310. J J Hobson, Dungannon 600kg Simmental to £1,295, 590kg Limousin to £1,270 and 600kg Charolais to £1,265. G Glendenning, Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £1255. P Rooney, Rosslea 540kg Limousin to £1,190 and 570kg Limousin to £1,170.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

E Nugent, Armagh 480kg Charolais to £1,115, 500kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,080, 470kg Limousin to £1,040 and 480kg Limousin to £1,000. P Donaghy, Tynan 490kg Charolais to £1,085. M McQuade, Loughgall 490kg Charolais to £1,055, 480kg Limousin to £1,020 and 480kg Charolais to £1,015. H McClure, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,055, 460kg Charolais to £990 twice and 490kg Limousin to £990. M/S J D and D R Hall, Richill 490kg Saler to £1,050. J Holland, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1,035. M McCaffery, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1,030. S Hayes, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £985 and 450kg Limousin to £985.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

G McCaffery, Derrylin 340kg Charolais to £975. H McClure, Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £865, 390kg Charolais to £845, 380kg Charolais to £835, 370kg Charolais to £830 and 350kg Charolais to £780. P Fox, Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £860, 390kg Limousin to £800 and 370kg Limousin to £750. M McQuade, Loughgall 380kg Shorthorn to £825, 400kg Limousin to £760, 380kg Limousin to £755, 370kg Limousin to £740 and 370kg Charolais to £715.

WEANLINGS (214)

A seasonal entry sold to a very keen demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,120 for a 440kg Charolais, 460kg Limousin to £1,090, 470kg Limousin to £1,040, 410kg Limousin to £925 and 430kg Limousin to £900 for Russell Smyton, Fivemiletown. William Nelson, Rosslea 490kg Simmental to £1,105. J M McGovern, Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1,020. R Newport, Armagh 480kg Limousin to £1,020, 450kg Limousin to £1,015, 460kg Limousin to £980 and 440kg Limousin to £900. F and N Lowry, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £1,000. I Allen, Armagh 450kg Charolais to £980. J Courtney, Maguiresbridge 440kg Simmental to £925 and 470kg Simmental to £900. J Richardson, Portadown 460kg Charolais to £920. M Meegan, Eskra 430kg Charolais to £900. J and K Donaghy, Omagh 470kg Charolais to £900.

WEANLING HEIFERS

C Daly, Benburb 410kg Limousin to £905 and 430kg Charolais to £890. A G Daly, Benburb 430kg Charolais to £890 and 400kg Limousin to £760. J Mairs, Lurgan 370kg Limousin to £780. J Richardson, Portadown 350kg Shorthorn beef to £765. R Watson, Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £720 and 350kg Limousin to £700. R T Gibson, Irvinestown 350kg Limousin to £715. K Beattie, Lisnaskea 300kg Charolais to £700. J M McGovern, Clogher 290kg Charolais to £700. M Meegan, Eskra 360kg Limousin to £685. Dungannon producer 260kg Charolais to £670 and 230kg Charolais to £650. I Little, Newtownbutler 330kg Charolais to £665. I Allen, Armagh 310kg Charolais to £655.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £1,680 for a Benburb producer. Glentop Farms Ltd, Castlederg £1,600. G H Graham, Kinawley £1,500. F McBennett, Emyvale £1,490 for Ayrshire. R Burns, Dungannon £1,440, £1,340 and £1,290. R Givan, Dungannon £1,400. Calved cows: Glentop Farms Ltd, Castlederg £1,450, £1,360. Several other lots sold from £1,050. A batch of Fleckvieh cross Friesian maiden heifers sold from £335 to £400 for an Aughnacloy producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller turnout sold to a steady demand with I Allen, Armagh selling a Belgian Blue. Cow and calf to £1,700. M McCall, Armagh £1,610 for cow and calf. P T Daly, Dungannon £1,580 for cow and calf. J Richardson, Portadown £1,540, £1,440 and £1,280 for cows and calves. K Stewart, Aughnacloy £1,500, £1,385 and £1,320 for cows and calves. M Wylie, Aughnacloy £1,365 for cow and calf. Several other outfits sold from £900 to £1,250. Special entry of two pedigree registered Limousin bulls for Saturday 30th September.

DROPPED CALVED & REARED CALVES

Sharp demand for a large entry with bull calves (under two months selling to £555 and £520 for Limousins to a Clogher producer. Fermanagh producer £450 for Limousin. J Crawford, Clogher £440 for Charolais. E McKenna, Fivemiletown £430 for Limousin. Augher producer £420 and £385 for Blonde D’Aquitaine. W Beacom, Tempo £400 for Charolais. C Barrett, Dromore £365 and £340 for Herefords. S J Kelly, Dungannon £340 and £335 twice for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS

A Neill, Lisbellaw £500 twice for Simmentals and £350 for Limousin. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £370 for Charolais. E Donaghy, Dungannon £355 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

J Cassidy, Kinawley £695, £675 and £660 for Limousins. C McDonnell, Brookeborough £640 for Charolais. N Dolan, Lisbellaw £630 for Charolais. Pomeroy producer £620 and £600 twice for Limousins. J Maguire, Fivemiletown £590 for Charolais. D O’Hagan, Maghera £580 for Charolais. C Davidson, Newmills 575 for Saler. A and A Maguire, Rosslea £555 for Charolais. S Feeney, Greysteel £540 for Charolais. Y and H Cunningham, Fivemiletown £540 for Hereford. M Rafferty, Dungannon £535 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

J Cassidy, Kinawley £590, £560 and £510 for Limousins. A and A Maguire, Rosslea £530 for Charolais. Clogher producer £510 for Hereford. William Wilson, Dungannon £505 and £470 twice for Limousins. A Johnston, Fivemiletown £500 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £500 for Charolais. M Rafferty, Dungannon £480 for Charolais. I Eagleson, Aughnacloy £480 for Charolais. B McGrath, Tullytossmea £470 for Shorthorn.